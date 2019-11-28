Numbers up at protest paddle

SURFERS from across the Coffs Coast paddled out at Jetty Beach over the weekend to protest against oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight.

It was part of a national day of action and numbers were up at this year’s Coffs event.

Hailed as a show of strength by lead organisers the Jetty paddle brought people together from across the coast - from Valla up to Red Rock.

Coffs Coast Surfrider spokesperson Jonathan Cassell said a larger crowd than the last paddle was an indication of how important this issue is to the community.

“It was fantastic to see around 250 people turn up and participate. We had around 150 last time so this issue is quickly gaining the attention of people who enjoy the ocean,” Mr Cassell said.

“The fact that tens of thousands of people participated in the national day of action indicates how concerned people are about the risks associated with drilling for oil in the Great Australian Bight.”

He says surfers are in the water every day and that an oil disaster would be catastrophic with modelling showing an oil spill could reach the Coffs region.

National co-ordinator for the Great Australian Bight Alliance and professional surfer Heath Joske was in Coffs Harbour for the event and was blown away by the response.

“All across Australia surfers and people who enjoy the ocean have said we don’t want the Bight opened up to oil companies and it’s great to see Coffs locals out in numbers.”

Members of the Great Australian Bight Alliance say an oil disaster would be the worst outcome for the pristine waters of the Bight that is home to 36 species of whales and dolphins including blue whales.

“But on top of that, all the operations involved such as seismic testing or continuous engine noise can decimate fragile species such as krill that are critical for the food chain,” Mr Joske said.

“The regulatory body NOPSEMA has given Equinor, who is behind this development, an extension until this Friday (November 29). Australians from across the country are calling on the government load and clear to buy back the company’s licence.”

People can go to the Great Australian Bight Alliance website and sign the Statement of Concern telling the government to protect the Great Australian Bight and not turn it into an oilfield.