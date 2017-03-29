Numbers on the improve

GAME ON: Hot Oztag action returns to Coffs Harbour this weekend with the NSW Senior State Cup being played over three days starting on Friday.

WITH 195 teams kicking off in Coffs Harbour on Friday for the NSW Senior State Cup, the growth of Oztag continues at a fantastic rate.

It's a figure that impresses tournament director Bill Harrigan.

"It's a significant increase on this tournament last year which we held up in Tamworth. We had about 160 then so it's a great increase,” he said.

More than 3000 players from around the state will converge on C.ex Coffs International Stadium for the three days of competition.

For a small number of those teams there will be no travel involved as there will be some Coffs Harbour teams playing thanks to the new local competition.

"Even in the juniors which were five or six weeks ago we had a couple of Coffs Harbour junior teams and Coffs Harbour's juniors only started up last summer,” Harrigan said.

"There's three or four teams from Coffs Harbour this time. It's taken a little while to get them there but we've finally got them there.

"When you think we're in your own backyard we couldn't get senior teams so it's really good.”

Harrigan added that the action on the field is always improving but said there will be an added feature worth watching.

"One of the highlights will be during the Saturday lunch break when we do the fastest man and the fastest woman in Oztag over 70 metres,” he said.

"The rest of it is just plenty of great Oztag.”

Play starts at 10am on Friday with matches being played under lights on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

The finals start at 12.15pm on Sunday and the opening whistle for the open mens decider will be blown at 3.15pm.