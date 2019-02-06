Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

THE latest round of bankruptcy statistics has revealed how many residents and businesses entered into debt within three months.

THE latest round of insolvency statistics has revealed around 14 new residents and businesses entered into debt in the Coffs Harbour region within three months.

The Australian Financial Security Authority's quarterly insolvency statistics show the number of new debtors in each region, including both personal and business-related, between October and December last year.

Coffs Harbour, with a population of around 67,000 over the age of 18, saw a total of 34 residents and businesses enter into debt at the same time a year earlier.

The latest statistics show there were 11 new debtors in the Nambucca-Kempsey area and 13 in the Clarence Valley.

In NSW, Campbelltown in the Greater Sydney region saw the highest number of debtors at 78, followed by Wyong at 70 and Penrith at 63.

The latest statistics show insolvencies fell in most capital cities around the country compared to the previous quarter, apart from Darwin and Hobart.

Number of new debtors (Oct-Dec 2018):

Coffs Harbour - 14

Clarence Valley - 13

Kempsey to Nambucca - 11

Tweed Valley - 31

Richmond Valley (Coastal) - 17

Richmond Valley (Hinterland) - 11

Port Macquarie - 23

Armidale - 9

Taree to Gloucester - 12