NO IF'S OR BUT'S: Plans to open a legal nude beach at dundowran have been shut down by the government.
Whats On

Nudists to hit the shores this weekend for rally

JASMINE BURKE
by
13th Sep 2018 12:09 AM

NUDISTS, naturists or just plain skinny dippers will gather this weekend to fight for their "right to clothes optional beaches".

Group Byron Naturists are encouraging the community to join in the rally - 'Nude Not Lewd', which will take place 200 metres south of Grays Lane on the beach.

"Council is debating the future of clothes optional beaches in the Shire," the Facebook event reads.

"Rally to find about the facts and what you can do to keep our clothes optional beaches safe for our community.

"Help keep Byron Bay a special, alternative and unique town.

"Don't let another part of Byron's culture of freedom and choice be removed.

"Keep it Byron Bay, not Byron Beige!"

On Sunday September 16 from 11am-2pm.

