Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road.
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road. Contributed
Crime

'Nude man' arrested near Warwick school

Elyse Wurm
by
19th Jun 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2019 6:44 AM

A MAN who was allegedly nude in public during peak school pick-up time today was spotted by multiple passers-by, prompting several calls to police.

Police allege the Warwick man, aged in his 20s, was near the road on Victoria St.

Police said the man had been camping by the river with some friends and was waving his arms around when seen by parents and children.

He was charged with one count of wilful exposure and was given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

nudity school pick-up victoria street warwick crime warwick police wilful exposure
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    premium_icon Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    News The Advocate is following up on a number of pre-election promises including the $10m for the Airport Enterprise Park.

    • 20th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    premium_icon Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    News Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre benefits local industries

    Swimming through the cooler months

    premium_icon Swimming through the cooler months

    News Don't let winter stop you from learning to swim.

    Human bones found off Mid North Coast beaches

    premium_icon Human bones found off Mid North Coast beaches

    News Investigation under way after spear fishermen's grisly discovery.