Nuclear is too risky say protesters

PROTESTERS marked the ninth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster to send a clear message to Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh.

"We want him to oppose any push to change the law to allow nuclear power," Liisa Rusanen for the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group said.

"It's unsafe, expensive and completely unnecessary."

She says uranium mining is too risky.

"Why take that risk. The Nationals are just trying to use delaying tactics to avoid supporting the transfer to renewables because of their close ties to the mining industry."

The protest comes after NSW National Party Leader John Barilaro said he would support a bill to allow nuclear power.

Mr Barilaro said the party's policy, confirmed at last year's state conference, was that the NSW Nationals: "support nuclear energy in Australia as part of the energy mix for the future".

Coffs Harbour Nationals MP Mr Singh says he is happy to see a conversation started on the issue.

"All we have said is we need to have a conversation about it to see if it could become part of our energy mix in the next 30 years as we try to get to net zero emissions," he told a local radio station.

"I've got a completely open mind about it but we should at least have a conversation based on tomorrow's technology."

The Australian Conservation Foundation says the Australian Nuclear Association has identified several sites for nuclear reactors in NSW, many of which were in Nationals' seats including Coffs Harbour.

"We are not getting a nuclear power plant in Coffs Harbour but as the science progresses in next 30 years we might see different technology.

"The same people who tell us to trust the science, don't want to trust the science on this one."

Later in the day Ms Rusanen took to Twitter to thank Mr Singh for meeting with protesters posting:

To his credit, #CoffsHarbour MP Gurmesh Singh let us in for a chat. But watching his twisting and turning trying to justify the "nuclear discussion" - anything to avoid admitting that #renewables can power all our energy needs, faster, cheaper, safer. #NoNukes #ClimateCrisis