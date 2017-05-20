23°
News

NSW's new ban on butter, cream, salt in school canteens

MILES GODFREY, The Daily Telegraph | 20th May 2017 8:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SCHOOLS have been told to stop using butter in the latest NSW government crackdown on the food sold at ­canteens.

Banning or severely restricting fairy bread, Vegemite, schnitzels, pies and cream is also part of a dreary new regimen for kids.

But the government says that it's necessary because a whopping 22 per cent of children are overweight.

"We can't teach good ­nutrition in the classroom and then sell rubbish in the playground," Education Minister Rob Stokes said.

Under a blanket regimen starting next year, public schools are being told they must not buy hundreds and thousands, butter, cream, salt, Nutella, icing and chocolate chips.

The war on fat has also spread to Vegemite, which may now only be used in "small amounts, lightly spread".

Fattier foods such as schnitzels, bacon, hot chips, pies and other foods must make up no more than one-quarter of canteen menus - and they must be healthier versions.

New Education Department advice says these ingredients "should not be used in your school canteen".

The department has prepared a list of meals it would prefer kids have, including hummus, rice paper rolls, a "veg-o-rama burger" and a bean and corn salad. It wants canteen menus to contain at least 75 per cent healthy food, and water should be the kids' "main drink".

"The nanny state is getting ridiculous - governments are interfering too much in our lives," Liberal MP Peter Phelps told The Saturday Telegraph.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  butter cream editors picks new south wales salt school

Boating industry demands return of Coffs slipway

Boating industry demands return of Coffs slipway

As water steadily streams through the hull of his commercial line-fishing boat, Mark Espert says a slipway upgrade cannot come soon enough.

Kiwi dreams are no threat to our rally

The dreams New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon has of a WRC drive in his homeland may be about to come true but he'll need to continue visiting the Coffs Coast as well.

Bid by New Zealand to host WRC round is no risk for Rally Australia.

Australian squad selection has Ky on a high

SQUAD SELECTION: Surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela in action during the Queensland championships.

Surf lifesaver picked in Australian Youth Life Saving Team squad.

Tamworth fixtures offer tough challenge for Suns

SIZABLE CONTRIBUTION: When he's on the court for the Coffs Harbour Suns, Jah Soloai offers his team plenty of big man presence.

Both Coffs Harbour Suns teams face a hard road trip to Tamworth.

Local Partners

Police launch sexual violence awareness campaign

The campaign aims to raise awareness of what constitutes sexual violence, generate conversation, and force the issue into the public arena.

Community's generous giving is priceless

Pacific City Lions Club raise around $4,000 for various volunteer groups in the community.

How volunteer groups are making a huge difference in this community?

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Aussie Pirates fan becomes Aussie Pirates star

IN JUST a few short years Brenton Thwaites has gone from a Pirates of the Caribbean fan to a star of the hit Disney franchise.

Chris Cornell’s family disputes suicide call by examiner

Singer's family disputes finding of suicide as cause of death

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Pippa Middleton will marry her fiance James Matthews today

A Gossip Girl movie is looking more and more likely...XOXO

There is only one actor who will definitely NOT return

Laidley singer in knock-out stage of The Voice Sunday night

SET TO SHINE: Judah Kelly moves into the knock-out round of The Voice tomorrow night.

The Laidley singer will line up against two more from #teamDelta

An Afterlife just the beginning for Bundy film editor

Andrew Groundwater stands on set at Zillmere Rd during An Afterlife filming.

Lawton hopes to create his own post-production

Stay At Home Mum: Mothers with attitude

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones.

The best and baddest mums on screen

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $795,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Brand new home ready for inspection...

70c Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000

This newly built home offers a golden opportunity to either purchase for investment or live in an idyllic location close to local shops and transport. A three...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Impressive quality in a picturesque setting...

2a Hardy Close, Korora 2450

House 4 3 3 $849,000

A gorgeous sub-tropical setting, high quality craftsmanship and a very generous floor plan are hallmarks of this enticing family home situated in one of Korora...

The middle of everywhere + the middle of nowhere...

771 Valery Road, Valery 2454

Rural 3 2 2 $795,000

A lovely country home with a beautiful aspect over the property. Features great verandah's, open plan living area, sunroom and a large separate dining room. All...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Stunning home in beautiful Korora...

1/21 Ballantine Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Walking inside this stunning home only three years old, there is nothing more to do but move in and enjoy the Korora lifestyle. On the first level you will find...

Simply stunning beachside living...

5a Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $939,000 ...

Situated in one of Coffs Harbours most premier beachside estates you will find this absolutely gorgeous home just 250m from the sun drenched sands of Korora Beach...

Elevated lot with ocean views...

2 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $535,000

Set in the popular Sapphire Beachfront Estate, this block was one of the first lots to sell originally and now represents the first resale in this tightly held...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!