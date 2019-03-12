Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NRMA has released the results on it's Rate Your Road survey, which saw almost 10,000 roads across rated by 23,400 people across the state.
The NRMA has released the results on it's Rate Your Road survey, which saw almost 10,000 roads across rated by 23,400 people across the state. Trevor Veale
News

NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

Jasmine Minhas
by
12th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE largest survey in the state's history has revealed what many locals arguably already know - the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour is the most troublesome road on the North Coast, by a landslide.

The NRMA has released the results on it's Rate Your Road survey, which saw almost 10,000 roads across rated by 23,400 people across the state.

Participants were asked to rate their road on a scale of very poor to excellent based on congestion, condition and safety.

The Pacific Hwy at Coffs Harbour received the most votes at 439 for its congestion issues particularly in the city centre and at Woolgoolga.

This was followed by Linden Ave at Boambee, which received 147 votes.

The Pacific Hwy at Gulmarrad, and Anglesea Terrace and Hindman St in Port Macquarie rounded out the top five with 100 votes each.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the data will be critical in the face of the upcoming elections.

"The Pacific Highway upgraded should be completed next year and the Coffs Harbour by-pass by 2024. We are confident that once these projects are completed the Pacific Hwy will no longer feature in these surveys,” he said.

"Campaigns like this do not go unnoticed.”

Across the state, the Pacific Hwy received the most votes at 1,092 with an average rating of 50 out of 100.

Top five roads across the North Coast with the most number of votes:

1. Pacific Hwy, Coffs Harbour - 439

2. Linden Ave, Boambee - 147

3. Pacific Hwy at Gulmarrad - 100

4. Anglesea Terrace, Port Macquarie - 100

5. Hindman St, Port Macquarie - 100

Top five roads across NSW with the most number of votes, ratings out of 100:

1. Pacific Highway - 1,092, 50/100

2. Princes Hwy - 720, 49/100

3. Parramatta Rd - 668, 45/100

4. M5 Motorway - 527, 50/100

5. Pennant Hills Rd - 518, 46/100

coffs harbour coffs harbour bypass congestion nrma pacific highway rate your road
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    Offbeat If you thought the WTF highway signs were a bit risque wait until you see the bloke who's behind them.

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Schools welcome Labor's $2.7bn education funding

    premium_icon Schools welcome Labor's $2.7bn education funding

    News Principals and teachers call on Berejiklian Govt. to follow suit

    Business with the best of both worlds

    premium_icon Business with the best of both worlds

    News I've combined my obsession and my passion into one business

    Be better than great in business

    Be better than great in business

    Business Free business marketing seminars courtesy of The Advocate