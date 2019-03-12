NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

The NRMA has released the results on it's Rate Your Road survey, which saw almost 10,000 roads across rated by 23,400 people across the state.

THE largest survey in the state's history has revealed what many locals arguably already know - the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour is the most troublesome road on the North Coast, by a landslide.

The NRMA has released the results on it's Rate Your Road survey, which saw almost 10,000 roads across rated by 23,400 people across the state.

Participants were asked to rate their road on a scale of very poor to excellent based on congestion, condition and safety.

The Pacific Hwy at Coffs Harbour received the most votes at 439 for its congestion issues particularly in the city centre and at Woolgoolga.

This was followed by Linden Ave at Boambee, which received 147 votes.

The Pacific Hwy at Gulmarrad, and Anglesea Terrace and Hindman St in Port Macquarie rounded out the top five with 100 votes each.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the data will be critical in the face of the upcoming elections.

"The Pacific Highway upgraded should be completed next year and the Coffs Harbour by-pass by 2024. We are confident that once these projects are completed the Pacific Hwy will no longer feature in these surveys,” he said.

"Campaigns like this do not go unnoticed.”

Across the state, the Pacific Hwy received the most votes at 1,092 with an average rating of 50 out of 100.

Top five roads across the North Coast with the most number of votes:

1. Pacific Hwy, Coffs Harbour - 439

2. Linden Ave, Boambee - 147

3. Pacific Hwy at Gulmarrad - 100

4. Anglesea Terrace, Port Macquarie - 100

5. Hindman St, Port Macquarie - 100

Top five roads across NSW with the most number of votes, ratings out of 100:

1. Pacific Highway - 1,092, 50/100

2. Princes Hwy - 720, 49/100

3. Parramatta Rd - 668, 45/100

4. M5 Motorway - 527, 50/100

5. Pennant Hills Rd - 518, 46/100