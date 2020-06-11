Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the 2019 Group 2 grand final featuring the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets.
Action from the 2019 Group 2 grand final featuring the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets.
Rugby League

NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
11th Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY league is one step closer to a full return after NSW Rugby League announced a June 13 training resumption date for up to 20 people at a time.

NSWRL made the announcement after NSW Government announced a further easing of restrictions yesterday.

This announcement allows clubs to expand from groups of 10 to 20 (including a trainer) for outdoor, non-contact training activities, maintaining physical distancing.

Officials and participants are reminded that until changes come into effect on Saturday, they are required to comply with the current Public Health Order and follow the recommended physical distancing measures of 1.5 metres while training in groups of up to 20 people.

For all relevant COVID-19 Return to Play protocols and guidelines for NSWRL, go to nswrl.com.au/about/documents/covid-19/

clarence league group 2 rugby leage nrrrl nswrl return to training
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Extent of homelessness in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon REVEALED: Extent of homelessness in Coffs Harbour

        News It’s a perfect storm of rising house prices and declining wages.

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Man sentenced over GI Hotel robbery

        premium_icon Man sentenced over GI Hotel robbery

        Crime From jumping a bar to being behind bars, a Nambucca Heads man has been sentenced...

        Creek pollution at ‘acceptable’ level, but be wary: council

        premium_icon Creek pollution at ‘acceptable’ level, but be wary: council

        News The popular creek was found to be polluted following a sewage spill.