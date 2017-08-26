NSW women getting much needed practice in Coffs

Belinda Vakarewa sends down a delivery for the NSW Lendlease Breakers during their pre-season match in Coffs Harbour.

IT'S still football season for a lot of people but already there's some cricket action to see in Coffs Harbour.

The NSW Lendlease Breakers womens team is playing two matches a the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park this weekend as they ramp up their preparations for the upcoming WNCL season.

Today the Breakers played against a male representative team made up of mainly Newcastle and Hunter Valley based under-15s with a few North Coast boys thrown in as well.

Tomorrow it will be a North Coast team taking on NSW finest.

Rachel Haynes has only recently returned from England where she was a part of Australia's ICC World Cup campaign and she managed to make a half century this morning.

"I had a hit today and it was a little bit rusty but I feel good and it's really great to come back and be a part of this team. I really love playing for New South Wales,” Haynes said.

The 30 year-old said the NSW team will play two WNCL matches before the squad for the upcoming Ashes series against England is announced.

Making some runs will ensure Haynes is once again chosen to represent her country and she admits getting into the groove now plays an important part in that.

"This is a really important part of our preaparation heading into our WNCL season,” she said.

"The girls have had a very big pre-season and I think are keen to get out outside and play some matches.

"So to be able to come up here and play on turf and dust the cobwebs off and really get a sense of where you're at as a player, it's a really great opportunity.”

During the World Cup Haynes became Australia's 17th ODI captain, leading the Southern Stars against Pakistan and South Africa when usual captain Meg Lanning was forced to rest her injured shoulder.

She said the upcoming series against England, which will include two One day Internationals to be played in Coffs Harbour at the end of the October, will be one worth watching.

"It's going to be a great series, it always is against England,” she said.

"Obviously they won the recent World Cup in England and we're the number one ranked team so I think it will be a great contest between the two sides.”

Tickets for October 26 and 29 matches are now on sale. To get your tickets, visit Ticketek.

The cost of a ticket is $10 for adults and $5 for concession while kids (15 years and under) will be admitted free of charge.