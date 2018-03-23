NSW wins Origin battle for veterans cricket state pride

Members of the Coffs Harbour Senior Cricket Association who represented NSW in Coffs Harbour earlier this week with Lew Cooper.

NEW South Wales proudly lifted the Cooper Finlay Cup after winning the sate of origin cricket series played in Coffs Harbour earlier in the week.

After two days of exciting cricket in the over-60s and over-70s age categories and the pleasurable social occasions, the trophy was brought home due to convincing wins from NSW's Division 2 and 3 teams.

Matches were played from Woolgoolga to Macksville, using all the turf wickets available.

All the players were privileged to have the competition founder Lew Cooper in attendance.

Lew kept wicket for Queensland back in the days when the tear away West Indian fast bowler Wes Hall opened the bowling for that state in the Sheffield Shield.

A dozen Coffs Harbour Veterans Cricket players played on Monday and Tuesday. They were Terry Herbert, Graham Doust, Bruce Mackie, Laurie Newland, Bruce Lumb, John Leahy, Geoff Hannah, Russell Gill, Andrew Hunter, Kevin Walker, John Lambert and Noel Chapman.