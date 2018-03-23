Menu
Login
Members of the Coffs Harbour Senior Cricket Association who represented NSW in Coffs Harbour earlier this week with Lew Cooper.
Members of the Coffs Harbour Senior Cricket Association who represented NSW in Coffs Harbour earlier this week with Lew Cooper.
Cricket

NSW wins Origin battle for veterans cricket state pride

Brad Greenshields
by
23rd Mar 2018 2:00 AM

NEW South Wales proudly lifted the Cooper Finlay Cup after winning the sate of origin cricket series played in Coffs Harbour earlier in the week.

After two days of exciting cricket in the over-60s and over-70s age categories and the pleasurable social occasions, the trophy was brought home due to convincing wins from NSW's Division 2 and 3 teams.

Matches were played from Woolgoolga to Macksville, using all the turf wickets available.

All the players were privileged to have the competition founder Lew Cooper in attendance.

Lew kept wicket for Queensland back in the days when the tear away West Indian fast bowler Wes Hall opened the bowling for that state in the Sheffield Shield.

A dozen Coffs Harbour Veterans Cricket players played on Monday and Tuesday. They were Terry Herbert, Graham Doust, Bruce Mackie, Laurie Newland, Bruce Lumb, John Leahy, Geoff Hannah, Russell Gill, Andrew Hunter, Kevin Walker, John Lambert and Noel Chapman.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Football's finest flock to Coffs

Football's finest flock to Coffs

Soccer MORE than 400 young soccer players will be travelling to York Street this this weekend for the Telstra Skill Acquisition Program (SAP) Country Gala Day.

Coffs Council votes in favour of joining JO despite concerns

Coffs Council votes in favour of joining JO despite concerns

News Councillors hesitant to join with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

Northern jet trek enters our harbour waters on Friday

Northern jet trek enters our harbour waters on Friday

News Adrenaline junkies on jet skis heading to the Coffs Coast

Kayaker reattempts paddle to New Zealand after ocean rescue

Kayaker reattempts paddle to New Zealand after ocean rescue

News Kayaker makes third attempt to paddle across the ditch

Local Partners