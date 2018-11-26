Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HAND: A NSW water bomber has joined the fire fighting effort at Deepwater.
HELPING HAND: A NSW water bomber has joined the fire fighting effort at Deepwater. ABC Brisbane
News

NSW water bomber joins fire fighting effort

Carolyn Booth
by
26th Nov 2018 1:06 PM | Updated: 4:52 PM

A WATER bomber plane from Sydney has joined the fire-fighting efforts, dropping 20,000l of water on Deepwater National Park.

The website FlightRadar24 shows the 737 fixed wing water bomber left Sydney, made a beeline for the fire zone and is now circling above the nation park as it dumps water.

 

HELPING HAND: Flight tracking shows a Sydney water bomber dumping water on the Deepwater National Park blaze.
HELPING HAND: Flight tracking shows a Sydney water bomber dumping water on the Deepwater National Park blaze. Contributed

100 New South Wales firefighters are also being sent to the region to help and increase the number of fireys on the ground.

They are expected to arrive tomorrow morning.

More Stories

bushfire deepwater editors picks nsw qld water bomber
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Nationals candidate denies claims of 'cronyism'

    premium_icon Nationals candidate denies claims of 'cronyism'

    News Newly endorsed Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh says funds were provided to the farmer owned co-op and tied specifically to job creation.

    Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    premium_icon Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    News Charge followed police pursuit in state's north

    Roaming dogs are decimating native wildlife

    premium_icon Roaming dogs are decimating native wildlife

    News What to do if you see a wild dog on the loose.

    Coffs won't be going back to the old kerbside collection

    premium_icon Coffs won't be going back to the old kerbside collection

    News Council will consider reducing the cost of the new system.

    Local Partners