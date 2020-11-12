NSW to cop storms, strong winds and 40C temps

NSW is set to be lashed by a range of extreme weather over the next four days.

The state will be battered by a an assortment of weather phenomenons over the next four days including thunderstorms, strong winds and temperatures above 40 degrees.

The rainy weather is set to return tomorrow with early morning and late afternoon storms on the radar. Experts say it is possible they could become severe.

Sydneysiders will need to pack an umbrella for the commute to work tomorrow, with possibly severe storms expected in the morning and afternoon.

There's also a weather warning for strong marine winds on Friday in areas including Byron Coast, the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jake Phillips said there was a "good chance of storms" tomorrow and potentially heavy rainfall.

"There's a high likelihood of storms moving through in the afternoon," he said.

"There's a reasonable chance we'll issue some thunderstorm warnings tomorrow.

"It could also bring bursts of heavy rainfall."

Sydney has already copped in drenching in recent weeks thanks to the La Niña weather pattern that's soaked the east coast of the country.

The term La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, which typically occurs every three to five years.

The weather event is responsible for bringing cooler than normal temperatures and ushering in heavy rainfall and windy conditions.

But the cool temperatures are set to evaporate on Sunday and Monday, with parts of state's west predicted to sweat through above 40C heat.

"It's going to get pretty hot in a lot of areas," Mr Phillips said.

"We're looking at getting into the 40s in the west of the state on Sunday.

"Getting up to 42 and 43 degrees in parts of the west, including places like Richmond and Penrith.

"In eastern parts of the state including Sydney, Monday will be the hotter day for them with temperatures above 30."

