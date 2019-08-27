NSW stars coming to share their knowledge

SYDNEY Sixers stars Sean Abbott and Lauren Smith will spend three days on the Coffs Coast next week visiting schools and community events as part of the club’s Community Blast program.

The pair will visit Fredrickton, Narranga, Brelsford Park, Woolgoolga, Nambucca, Urunga, Bellingen and Boambee from September 3-5.

Abbott, who took 22 wickets in last summer’s BBL, said he couldn’t wait to get into the community to talk and play cricket.

“Many of Australia’s best players have come from regional NSW and the Community Blast is just one way for the Sydney Sixers ensure we keep inspiring the next generation of top cricketers from the country,” Abbott said.

“It’s three days we all love being part of. Players from both our Sixers BBL and WBBL teams are all involved and it’s a great thrill for us, and for those cricket communities we get to visit.”

Off spinner Smith, considered one of the best fielders in the WBBL, said she hoped the people on the Coffs Coast could get behind the Sixers.

“We love coming to the Community Blast and meeting new people, who hopefully become Sixers fans and will come to our games or watch us on television. If our visit can inspire some young girls and boys to take up cricket, it’s all worth it,” Smith said.