NSW Police launch new Dob in a Dealer campaign today

NSW Police and Crime Stoppers will launch the "Dob in a Dealer" state-wide campaign today to urge members of the public to help in the fight against illicit drugs.

The campaign is being launched across NSW following the success of the previous "Dob in a Dealer" campaign, which ran from February 2016 to March 2017, aimed at stopping Australia's supply of illicit drugs including methylamphetamine (ice), cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Over the next month, the "Dob in a Dealer" campaign will be held in 14 locations across NSW, with the first being Tweed Heads.

Police and Crime Stoppers will conduct intensive community-engagement activities to highlight the important role members of the public play in helping police shut down drug-manufacturing syndicates and arrest drug suppliers.

Local residents will be urged to contact Crime Stoppers, to report drug-dealing activities with all information treated in the strictest of confidence.

Data from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commissioner's National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program illustrate the ongoing "ice" problem across the country.

The "Dob in a Dealer" campaign will target criminals who are manufacturing and supplying illicit drugs, and even one phone call to Crime Stoppers can have an enormous impact.

Tweed/Byron Police District Commander, Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen said illicit drugs remain of serious concern to the community, particularly in areas where it has taken hold and is seriously impacting the lives of people who live there.

"Our officers see the impact of illicit drugs in the community on a daily basis and police, together with the community, want it to stop," A/Supt Cullen said.

"The message we want to share today is that the community can help police stem the flow of drugs by providing confidential information about those involved in the manufacture and supply.

"Members of the public should not feel bad about dobbing in drug dealers as they do not care about you or your family, they do not care if people become addicted, commit crimes to feed their habit, or overdose and die - they only care about the money they can make."

Crime Stoppers NSW CEO Peter Price AM, said responding to drug-related offences not only costs millions of dollars in healthcare and law enforcement, but tragically and unnecessarily it costs human lives.

"Someone's son or daughter is likely to die today because of a drug dealer selling their poison for profit," Mr Price said.

"We know from history that public support helps police intervene in criminal activity and disrupt organised crime gangs who are responsible for the manufacture and supply of these drugs.

"When this campaign was first launch in 2016, reports to Crime Stoppers about drug related activity increased by 126 per cent.

"We don't want to know who you are, we just want to know what you know. We're asking you to be a mate and look out for the welfare of family, friends and colleagues by reporting to Crime Stoppers.

"Anything you have seen or heard that could relate to the import, manufacture or supply of illicit drugs and help police bring those responsible to justice."

If you think you have information about someone in your community who is manufacturing or supplying drugs, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 for a confidential conversation, or report securely online at www.crimestoppers.com.au.