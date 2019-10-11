NSW only state allowing single-use plastic bags

NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast Adam Searle MLC, Labor Leader Jodi McKay MP, Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott, and Kate Washington MP NSW Shadow Minister for the Environment. Picture: Scott Powick

THE NSW Opposition leader has called on Tweed MP Geoff Provest to back their call for a ban on single-use plastics bags.

NSW is the only state that has not banned single-use plastic bags.

During her visit to the Tweed, Labor leader Jodi McKay said it was past time to ban single-use plastic bags.

"Right now, we have a unique opportunity to finally make it happen, and for NSW to catch up with the rest of the country," Ms McKay said.

"NSW Liberal and National MPs must choose - will they back our environment and ban the bag, or will NSW be an environmental embarrassment?"

NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast and Climate Change Adam Searle joined Ms McKay at the Tweed on Thursday.

Mr Searle said retailers and the community were on board to ban single-use plastic bags and were waiting for the Government to act.

NSW Shadow Minister for the Environment Kate Washington said the only people in NSW who were standing in the way of the ban were Gladys Berejiklian, John Barilaro and his National Party mates.

"This is the third time this Bill has been introduced by Labor. We are hoping it will be a case of third time lucky," Ms Washington said.

