NSW motorists in gear to make $120 Green Slip saving

Keagan Elder
| 7th Mar 2017 3:15 PM
BIG SAVING: A new CTP Green Slip scheme proposed by the NSW Government will help motorists save $120 on average.
BIG SAVING: A new CTP Green Slip scheme proposed by the NSW Government will help motorists save $120 on average. Rob Wright

MOTORISTS are set to benefit from a more affordable CTP Green Slip scheme under a new NSW Government proposal announced today.

Across the state, premiums will drop from $650 to $528 on average.

NSW motorists will save about $120 under the new Green Slip scheme.

Changes to the scheme addressed problems such as premium affordability, delays in payment of benefits to people injured on NSW roads, and reducing fraudulent and exaggerated claims that drive up premiums.

"Over the past decade, Green Slip prices have increased by 85% with the average Sydney motorist now paying $703, and country motorists paying $482. This is simply unfair and motorists deserve better,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"The current scheme has become the least affordable in the country and just 45 cents in every Green Slip dollar is returned to those who need it most injured road users.

"The rest is chewed up in scheme costs including insurance super profits, legal fees and medical fees.

"The changes will not only stop the ongoing increases in average premiums, they will stop insurer super profits and actually reduce the cost of Green Slips for NSW motorists. This will provide a significant household saving to families in the Coffs Harbour electorate who often need to insure multiple vehicles every year.”

A Bill was introduced today, and subject to approval in Parliament, a new Green Slip scheme will likely start in December 2017.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser ctp green slips motoring insurance nsw government

MOTORISTS are set to benefit from a more affordable CTP Green Slip Scheme under a new NSW Government proposal announced today.

