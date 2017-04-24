NSW Lifesaving season wraps up with thousands of rescues

COMING IN: NSW Lifesavers on the Coffs Coast will take down the red and yellow patrol flags on Anzac Day, bringing an end to the season.

TOMORROW volunteer lifesavers will lower the red and yellow patrol flags, bringing the season to an end.

State-wide 21,000 NSW Lifesaving members dedicated more than 560,000 hours to ensure beachgoers were safe.

There were unfortunately 31 coastal drownings since the start of July, which was below the 10-year average.

The 2017/18 season will start on September 23.

2016/17 season statistics

15,141 first aid treatments

3907 rescues

111,594 preventative measures (asking swimmers to swim between the flags, and communicating to the public, hazards such as sandbars, submerged rocks and powerful currents.)

569,571 volunteer hours

Figures correct as of April 19.