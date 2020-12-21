Menu
Coffs Harbour airport.
NSW Health sets up covid camp at Coffs Airport

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 3:30 PM
The arrivals terminal has become a covid screening facility after NSW Health introduced measures for incoming passengers from Sydney today.

Coffs Harbour Airport announced the measures via their Facebook page and urged the public not to enter the terminal unless picking up a passenger who required assistance.

Flights across the country have been thrown into disarray after the outbreak across several Northern Beaches venues intensified yesterday.

While there were just 15 new cases announced today the measures at Coffs Harbour Airport are considered a necessary precaution.

The screening regime has since caused lengthy delays for people trying to exit the arrivals hall and the airport has increased its free parking period to 30 minutes in a statement posted on social media.

"Please be aware that if you are picking somebody up and they are delayed coming out, you should exit the car park with your vehicle and then re-enter to avoid being charged for parking," the statement said.

"If you are not an arriving passenger please stay out of the arrivals hall."

coffs harbour airport coronavirus mid north coast local area health district nsw health
Coffs Coast Advocate

