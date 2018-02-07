NSW Greens dub forest agreements a 'failure'

Greens MP Dawn Walker during a visit to Bellingen last year where she called for an end to Native Forest logging.

NSW Greens MP Dawn Walker has branded the Regional Forest Agreements (RFAs) a 'failure' and called for them to be scrapped as part of the current review process.

"The RFAs have been a manifest failure by allowing over-logging in our precious forests, polluting waterways and destroying vital habitat for threatened species” Ms Walker said.

"The RFAs were supposed to end the 'forest wars' between communities, Governments and loggers when they were signed approximately 20 years ago, but they have resulted in intensified logging and an alarming crash in koala populations by 50% in parts of NSW.

"Part of the problem is that the current RFAs only value of forests in a very narrow way and there have been continued breaches of regulations that were supposed to protect native species, often with zero consequence for loggers. Many of these breaches have only been documented and uncovered because of the work of conservationists.

"It is time to move away from this outdated model of forest management and recognise our forests as more than a timber resource to log.”

"Put simply, the RFAs are a failed model of forest management and the Greens want them scrapped so we can move our wood products industries to sustainably managed plantation sources.”

Ms Walker said NSW Greens are calling for the community to make submissions against the RFAs via www.dawnwalker.org.au/regional_forest_agreements.

Meanwhile, a protest is being held today outside C.ex Coffs by a number of environment groups in opposition to the RFAs.