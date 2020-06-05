Menu
Have your say on the draft plan before July 3.
News

NSW Government unveils its vision for Coffs’ future

Jasmine Minhas
5th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
THE Sate Government has today unveiled its plans to transform Coffs Harbour into a ‘vibrant’ cosmopolitan regional hub.

The draft Coffs Harbour Regional City Action Plan 2036 is the first for the region, and outlines 19 planning objectives. These include expanding the role of Coffs Harbour Airport as a transport gateway, creating creative and inclusive spaces, and strengthening resilience to natural hazards and climate change.

The draft plan aims to build on the opportunity the Pacific Highway bypass presents to transform the city centre, and will redefine the links between the north and south and will reunite the east and west.

Focus will also be placed on transforming the Jetty Foreshores and Park Beach areas.

Department of Planning, Industry and Environment Group Deputy Secretary Marcus Ray has called on the public to share their feedback on the draft plan.

“Coffs Harbour is already a great place to live with its enviable coastal lifestyle and the revitalisation of the city centre will make it even better, attracting businesses, families and skilled workers from right across Australia,” Mr Ray said.

“That’s why the NSW Government has worked closely with Coffs Harbour City Council to develop a plan to ensure we have the right planning, infrastructure and services in place to support our community into the future.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the draft plan is the NSW Government and Coffs Harbour Council’s ‘blueprint for the city’s success.’

“Strategic planning, clearly defined goals and strong collaboration will transform Coffs Harbour into a vibrant hub with great public spaces, a strong economy and better connections throughout the city, state and overseas,” Mr Singh said.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight said the draft plan recognises Coffs Harbour as a key centre for population and economic growth on the North Coast.

“This Plan provides a framework for Coffs Harbour to grow based on the five goals around how we meet, move, play, work and live,” Cr Knight said.

“I’m a great believer in working together to achieve results and I would encourage everybody to review and comment on the draft Plan to ensure Coffs Harbour has a bright and prosperous future.”

To read the plan and to provide your feedback by July 3, visit www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourrcap

Coffs Coast Advocate

