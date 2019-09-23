NSW Government sitting on $415m owed to you

Hundreds of millions of dollars is sitting in the NSW Government's coffers waiting to be claimed by almost a million unwitting NSW residents.

Exclusive data obtained by The Daily Telegraph reveals almost $415 million worth of overpayments, unpresented cheques and trust funds from almost a million items is currently unclaimed by the public.

The money is held for six years by Revenue NSW after which all the funds, except unclaimed superannuation, are handed over the state government. Some claims can still be considered after this period.

Almost a million items are currently sitting with Revenue NSW.

Topping the list of most unclaimed items is more than $100 million worth of cheques, $73 million from overpayments and payments, almost $65 million in trust money and $45 million in dividends.

Thousands of people are also leaving behind $25 million worth of deposits, $15 million in distribution and $12 million in refunds.

The Telegraph can also reveal that the government has more than $36 million worth of "unknown" unclaimed payments.

The money can be claimed through Service NSW or online by the lucky owners. To make a claim, recipients must have evidence of their identity, last known address and documents such as share certificates or statements.

The money that isn't claimed is classified as "lost dollars" and dished out to the NSW Treasury as unclaimed monies.

Most of the cash is left behind because of changes of address, name changes, lost paperwork or merely because it has been forgotten about.

Revenue NSW is urging anyone with unclaimed payments to come forward.