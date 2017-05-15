NSW Government rolls out $200 million justice reforms

TOUGH REFORMS: The NSW Government will invest more than $200 million in state criminal justice system reforms.

Under the reforms, dangerous sex and violent offenders will be more easily supervised after sentences end to manage high-risk offenders.

Sentencing discounts will also be tightly prescribed to encourage offenders to maker earlier guilty pleas.

Suspended sentences will be abolished and replaced with increased supervision.

All parole decisions will undergo a community safety test to help community corrections officers manage parole breaches.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said these reforms would make the electorate safer.

"These reforms are a major win for the Coffs Harbour electorate with more tools for our police, courts and community corrections offices to keep our community safe”, he said.

These reforms follow new sentences for child sex offenders and rolling out the NSW Police Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Teams.