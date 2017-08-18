NSW Government aims to reduce statewide waste by 40%

REDUCING RUBBISH: The NSW Government has set aside more than $1 million for waste reduction projects.

IN A bid to reduce waste across the state by 40% by 2020 the State Government has set aside $1.25 million for waste prevention projects.

The NSW Government's Litter Regional Implementation Program offers funding to the state's 14 waste groups to support their member councils to work regionally to tackle litter problems unique to their communities.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser is encouraging MIDWASTE, a waste minimisation forum of representatives of eight Mid North Coast councils including Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Valley, to apply for a share in the funding.

"These grants are designed so councils can work together through their waste groups to reduce litter across their respective regions,” Mr Fraser added. said.

"The waste groups are expected to design projects that target local litter hotspots such as roadside litter and takeaway containers on major arterial roads and recreational spots.”

Waste groups are eligible to apply for the funding on behalf of their member councils. Applications are open until August 28.