25°
News

Northern NSW flood alert as storms return for third day

Kelly Burke, The Daily Telegraph | 15th Mar 2017 11:16 AM
SES Western Sydney responded to this flooding emergency in Luddenham.
SES Western Sydney responded to this flooding emergency in Luddenham. Facebook

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EMERGENCY services are preparing for flash flooding in the Northern Rivers, northern parts of Mid-North Coast and in eastern parts of the Northern Tablelands.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a dangerous thunderstorm warning for areas including Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Sawtell and Dorrigo, and the storms are expected to hit in the next few hours.

 

Latest radar of rain over the Northern Rivers.
Latest radar of rain over the Northern Rivers. Bureau of Meteorology

BoM is predicting rainfall in excess of 100 mm in the north east over the next 24 hours. In the past three hours alone, Goonengerry in the Northern Rivers, to the southwest of Mullumbimby, has been drenched with 156 mm of rain.

Five river systems in northern NSW are on flood watch while soaking rain in Sydney is set to continue.

In Sydney, Blacktown, Erskine Park and Prospect have become Sydney's wettest suburbs, with all three recording over 60mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

75 mm has been recorded in the last hour at Gooengerry (SW of Mullumbimby).

 

Traffic is blocked after flash flooding under the viaduct in Spring St, South Grafton on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017.
Traffic is blocked after flash flooding under the viaduct in Spring St, South Grafton on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017. Clair Morton

 

The thunderstorms and heavy downpours have kept the NSW State Emergency Service busy, responding to 40 jobs since yesterday morning and undertaking four rescues.

Two drivers had to be rescued in Erskine Park after attempting to drive their vehicles through flood waters and a third was rescued in Toongabbie.

Yesterday afternoon, a throng of toddlers and pre-schoolers found themselves in the middle of a real life adventure, when the overflowing South Creek in Orchard Hills just south of Penrith cut the Old MacDonald's Child Care centre off from parents arriving to collect their children.

About 90 youngsters were loaded into an SES truck and NSW Rural Fire Service tanker and ferried into the arms of anxious parents.

 

SES Western Sydney evacuated 90 children from a child care centre in Orchard Hills, south of Penrith.
SES Western Sydney evacuated 90 children from a child care centre in Orchard Hills, south of Penrith. Facebook

 

SES Western Sydney evacuated 90 children from a child care centre in Orchard Hills, south of Penrith. Picture: Facebook

An SES spokeswoman said many drivers were still not heeding the warnings on the dangers of attempting to drive through flood waters.

"We're trying to get that message through and there's concern the storms are going to keep moving up to the north east of state," she said.

"There's still a flood warning for the northern rivers, so we're urging people planning to head that way to go to Live Traffic, check conditions, and don't drive through flood water. Too many people think their car is more invincible than it is."

The SES said the number of people having to be rescued from cars in flood water has risen correspondingly to the number of 4WD vehicles on NSW roads over the past 20 to 30 years.

Last year engineers at the University of NSW's Water Research Laboratory proved just how easily cars could be washed away, even in low water depths and slow flow speeds.

Using a specially configured test tank, the engineers found that a small car such as a Toyota Yaris, weighing 1.05 tonnes, could completely float away in 60 cm of water.

Even a 2.5 tonne Nissan Patrol 4WD could become water buoyant in just 95cm of water.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks new south wales

VIDEO: Floodwaters cause traffic disruptions in Coffs

VIDEO: Floodwaters cause traffic disruptions in Coffs

UPDATE: WITH heavy rainfall in a short amount of time it was a safe bet we would see water on our roads and have a flood warning.

Northern NSW flood alert as storms return for third day

SES Western Sydney responded to this flooding emergency in Luddenham.

BoM is predicting more than 100mm of rain over the next 24 hours

Cool runnings on the highway

It fell off the back of a truck

Counter-terrorism exercise to take place in Coffs Harbour

More than 100 police and emergency workers will be involved in the exercise.

NSW Police warn Coffs residents not to be concerned

Local Partners

Community to tackle wild dog problem

FARMERS, producers, shooters and trappers come together to plan how to combat wild dogs.

Petition to lobby for protection of local waterways

Logging of forests surrounding the headwaters of the Kalang River will begin in May.

Residents rally to prevent logging of forests

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

MOVIE REVIEW: Joel Edgerton digs deep for Loving role

AUSSIE favourite plays a North Carolina brickie arrested for interracial marriage.

Ryan Gosling’s new film a ‘humiliating wreck’

Ryan Gosling’s newest flick doesn’t quite scale the heights of La La Land.

HIS anticipated follow-up to La La Land is being savaged by critics.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Cure For Wellness is deliriously bonkers

Dean DeHaan in a scene from the movie A Cure For Wellness.

THIS genre-bending ride has an enticingly spooky atmosphere.

Melissa George’s tearful tell-all interview

Melissa George breaks down in her Sunday Night interview.

Actress to ‘tell-all’ about Paris nightmare on Sunday Night.

Trailer for Love Actually sequel released

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Liam Neeson in a scene from the upcoming Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually.

THE first trailer for the hotly anticipated sequel is finally here.

Why Justin Bieber hate goes too far

THE BEEB: Love him or hate him, Justin Bieber deserves the same respect we teach our children to treat others with.

Justin Bieber's visit to Noosa has brought out the worst in Coast

‘Risotto? It is gluggy pumpkin rice’

Caitie and Demi’s risotto is ‘chalky and I find the pumpkin and olive combination challenging,’ said Karen Martini.

POOR cooking has been a hallmark of this year’s season of MKR.

Private Cottage on Huge 1,695m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

Entry Level Buying in Convenient Location

1/9 Lady Belmore Drive, Toormina 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $299,000

Ideal for those looking to enter the market is this property bursting with potential and conveniently positioned just 950metres to Toormina Gardens Shopping...

Sapphire Beachfront Apartment...

37/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $420,000

Located on the third floor of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments to maximise the ocean and island views, this 3 bedroom apartment features large, open plan living and...

Beachside Commercial Freehold

109 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $1,150,000

- Total income return of $1030 per week. -Includes well established general store/take - away food business. - Also includes three bedroom residence- separated by...

Life and Style - &#39;The Abode&#39;

12/122-126 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $599,000

If it's all about location, then 'The Abode' is for you. Centrally located in the heart of the stunning Coffs Coast and exclusive to only eighteen fortunate...

&quot;City Smart&quot;

6 Eugourie Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Are you a first home buyer looking for a neat, affordable brick & tile home? A retiree looking for an easy care option to a villa, that's only a 5min walk to the...

Looking for a value packed opportunity?

6 Carten Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $485,000

Combining unrivalled potential and located so close to the Golf Course, this property will delight any buyer looking for a short term lifestyle or a longer term...

Situated in the Sought after Lakes Estate is this very practical home.

11 Eyre Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 2 2 $559,000

Designed for modern day living the home enjoys an open floor plan creating a free flow effect throughout. Inside a well-appointed and spacious kitchen and a...

Opportunities like this do not come up very often!

7 Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $439,000

Convenience underscores this prime site that is only moments from the central business district! Primed for redevelopment or with scope to renovate, there is...

Offered for the first time, this is a unique opportunity for a new generation to enjoy brilliant ocean views and a beachside lifestyle.

22 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $879,000 ...

In a sought after position overlooking Emerald Beach and out to the ocean, the views from this home are no less than breathtaking. The home offers a lovely aspect...

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!