Crime

NSW ex-teacher arrested over student abuse

14th Jun 2019 1:34 PM

An ex-teacher has been arrested in relation to the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy at a Sydney high school.

Detectives arrested the 26-year-old man on Friday morning and he's now assisting NSW Police with their inquiries.

The child abuse squad began investigating in April 2019 following reports the student had been groomed and sexually assaulted by the teacher at a school in Sydney's southwest.

The 26-year-old man has since been sacked from the school.

A police spokesperson said investigations were continuing.

