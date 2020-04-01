Menu
STAY ISOLATED: Social fishing will have to be done by yourself and where permitted during coronavirus pandemic. Photo Scott Powick.
STAY ISOLATED: Social fishing will have to be done by yourself and where permitted during coronavirus pandemic. Photo Scott Powick.
Fishing

NSW DPI make call on fishing following coronavirus clampdown

Jarrard Potter
1st Apr 2020 6:00 PM
FISHING: The NSW Department of Primary Industries has given the green light to recreational anglers to continue fishing, provided they adhere to the strict NSW Government public health orders that were issued this week to protect the community and reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection.

A NSW Department of Primary Industries spokesperson said fishing would be allowed to continue in the state.

“Advice from NSW Police is that fishing is permitted, as long as people follow all other advice in relation to social distancing and gatherings of two or more people,” the DPI spokesperson said.

“For more information on current restrictions and requirements to minimise the spread of COVID-19, visit www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19.”

The news comes as the Office of Sport today backflipped on their original decision to close golf and tennis clubs across NSW.

The NSW Office of Sport had originally determined that golf and tennis did not fall under the necessary category of exercise as outlined by the NSW Government’s public health orders which prohibit people from leaving their homes unless going to work (where you can’t work remotely), school or an educational institution, shop for food and essentials or get medical care or supplies.

However on Wednesday an Office of Sport spokesperson said as long as social distance measures, public gathering restrictions and hygiene protocols were adhered to, golf and tennis were safe.

“Any form of exercise is to be undertaken in compliance with the public health orders, meaning that people must not participate in groups greater than two persons at any point in time. Therefore, individual sports such as golf and tennis can continue provided the Public Health Orders are complied with,” the spokesperson said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

