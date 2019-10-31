NSW coal plant seeking ‘green’ loan for battery plan

Delta Electricity wants to install giant batteries at its coal-fired Vales Point power station using money from the federal government's green energy bank.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the company will mount a controversial challenge to its exclusion from the Clean ­Energy Finance Corporation's (CEFC) new $1 billion grid ­reliability fund by requesting a multimillion-dollar loan to help it buy and install batteries at the 40-year-old plant.

Delta's audacious plan ­involves seeking concessional funding to put towards two 30 megawatt batteries for the Lake Macquarie station to help reduce the wear and instability caused by the rise of wind and solar generation.

Assisted by the state government's Coal Innovation NSW, Delta has already begun exploring the potential for using batteries in place of the existing governor controls that maintain the station's desired system frequency.

Vales Point Power Station on the shores of Lake Macquarie. Picture: Peter Lorimer



Last year a plant in Spain completed a similar change, ­installing 20MW of storage for about $30 million.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the grid reliability fund yesterday, saying eligible investments could include 11 pumped hydro and gas projects on the government's Underwriting New Generation Investments short list.

An upgrade to one of the two turbines at Vales Point is the only other project on the short list, but was excluded ­because the CEFC cannot support coal-fired power.

Delta chief executive Greg Everett said he did not have a problem with the turbine upgrade being ruled out of bounds. However, he expected the governor ­replacement plan to be eligible.

"It's not a coal-fired project," Mr Everett told The Telegraph. "It's a battery ­project."

Delta Electricity CEO Greg Everett. Picture: News Corp Australia

The batteries would deliver the same benefits they would if they were placed anywhere else in the power grid, he said, while also mitigating the stress "from more renewables".

"The economics are not such that the battery works on a stand-alone basis," Mr Everett said.

"You would need some financial support. It could be a quite innovative and leverageable initiative."

Delta's bid is ­likely to infuriate some green-­energy advocates. Mr Everett said that would be a "prejudicial" response.

The CEFC's expansion into funding grid ­reliability won praise from former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday.

"Good call by @ScottMorrisonMP," Mr Turnbull ­tweeted. "Govt to put an extra $1 billion into the @CEFCAus - worth recalling that it was the Abbott Govt's policy to abolish it and that one of my first decisions in 2015 was to retain it. Good progress."

Earlier this month Delta signed a deal for a 62MW solar farm at the Vales Point site.

The NSW government sold Vales Point for less than the cost of a Sydney house - just $1 million - in 2015. It is currently expected to ­operate for another decade.

The CEFC's annual report makes no mention of supporting gas projects in its more than 160 pages.

COMMENT

A day after it emerges Scott Morrison and Resources Minister Matt Canavan supposedly had a 20-minute screaming match over a coal-fired power plant, the PM announces a $1 billion fund to support any form of generation other than coal.

As some in the Canberra bubble might say, the "optics" aren't great. But it's about more than that.

The Coalition went to the polls in May promising a feasibility study for a "high efficiency low emissions" station halfway between Townsville and Mackay.

A feasibility study is certainly much less than $1 billion of concessional loans mainly for pumped hydro projects.

Some in the government, and not just those from the Sunshine State, are certain that if there's little action on a coal plant in Queensland this term there will be big problems at the next poll.

MPs know the Queensland vote is so volatile it can be the difference between overall victory and defeat.