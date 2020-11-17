NSW BUDGET: How did Coffs Harbour fare?

WITH a glut of major works already underway, there aren’t too many surprises in the NSW budget when it comes to infrastructure upgrades in the region.

The biggest item is $135 million for early works on the Coffs Harbour Bypass, following an announcement of further Federal Government funding to fast-track major road projects across the state.

The budget papers state an estimated $1 billion dollars will be spent on the project in the next four years.

Another $72 million will be spent on the Coffs Harbour Hospital as part of its $194 million redevelopment which is estimated to be completed in 2023.

A quarter of the promised $20 million in funds for the long awaited Coffs Harbour Jetty Precinct redevelopment was also included.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh highlighted the introduction of payroll tax relief and $100 vouchers as a key part of a budget which would have “significant outcomes for the Coffs Coast community for many years to come”.

The ‘Out and About’ voucher scheme enables residents aged 18 and over to access four $25 vouchers which can be used at participating NSW businesses and venues such as restaurants and cinemas

“Local residents will benefit from the $100 Out and About vouchers which will stimulate our hospitality and cultural economy, as well as providing much-needed relief for families,” Mr Singh said.

“Payroll tax relief and small business grants are at the Budget’s forefront, providing billions of dollars in support.

“An unprecedented year such as the one we’ve had here on the Coffs Coast with bushfires, floods and COVID-19 demands an unprecedented funding program, which is what the NSW Liberals and Nationals Coalition Government is delivering.”

Budget highlights for the Coffs Coast:

• $135m for early works on the Coffs Harbour Bypass (State and Federal funded)

• $72.6m for the continued expansion of Coffs Harbour Hospital

$5.7m for continued upgrades to TAFE’s Applied Construction and Plumbing Technologies Hub at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus

$5m for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct

• $5m to construct a new slipway in Coffs Harbour

• $10m for the Coffs Harbour Airport through the Economic Activation Fund

• $2.3m in capital works through the Aboriginal Housing Office

• $1.2m to replace Lees Bridge at Karangi