NSW Blues name bolter in Origin squad

St George Illawarra stars Tyson Frizell and Cameron McInnes have been named in an extended NSW squad - but teammate and centre Zac Lomax has missed out.

Blues coach Brad Fittler named five players to continue training for Origin - Frizell, McInnes, Brisbane's Payne Haas and Manly brothers Jake and Tom Trbojevic.

The players were selected after their teams formally ended their NRL seasons on Sunday.

Lomax was discussed but eventually overlooked. Dragons teammates Tariq Sims and Paul Vaughan also missed out. Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs is unavailable through a long-term knee injury.

"This season has been extremely challenging for the game," said Fittler.

Cameron McInnes is in line for an Origin debut.

"I believe they all will play a role in helping NSW defend the State of Origin Shield and I'm looking forward to working with them when we go into camp on October 19.

"The State of Origin series will be an exciting way to finish the season and I'm confident the players we select will do the sky blue jersey proud."

Players will be added weekly from teams eliminated from the NRL premiership race. All players selected will be allowed to temporarily leave the NRL bubble.

NSW is eyeing its third straight series win. Picture: Brett Costello

A NSWRL media statement read: "The players will be required to maintain a level of fitness before re-entering the bubble again for the start of the NSW Origin camp on October 19."

State of Origin will be played on November 4 (Adelaide Oval), 11 (ANZ Stadium) and 18 (Suncorp Stadium) this season. Each state could be permitted to select squads of up to 27 players.

With both squads in quarantine, no players will be allowed to enter the bubble mid-series.

NSW BLUES TRAIN-ON SQUAD

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Cameron McInnes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

