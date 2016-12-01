30°
Sport

NSW Blues to move on from Coffs Harbour

Keagan Elder
| 1st Dec 2016 6:00 AM
MOVING ON: NSW Blues' Jack Bird training at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort earlier this year. The Blues will house their training camp elsewhere next year.
MOVING ON: NSW Blues' Jack Bird training at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort earlier this year. The Blues will house their training camp elsewhere next year. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER three years of Coffs Harbour being the home to the Blues State of Origin camp, the NSW side is moving on in 2017.

Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath said a three year deal was signed with NSW Rugby League to hold the rights to the training camp from 2014.

In 2014 the Blues broke Queensland's eight-year winning streak.

But NSW since lost the following two State of Origins, unable to repeat the success of its first year training at the Novotel Pacific Bay Resort and grounds.

Mr McGrath said a new training base for the Blues was being built at Sydney's Homebush but had faced delays.

He said he understood NSW Rugby League did not want to sign an interim contract to remain in Coffs Harbour and would rather look elsewhere.

"Whilst I'm sure we'd love to have them back, we always knew they were wanting to move to Homebush," he said.

The Daily Telegraph reported Kingscliff, Kiama, Blue Mountains and Ballina were all in the running as possible training camp venues.

"We were very happy to lock in the facilities," Mr McGrath said.

"There was a fair amount of opportunities for interaction (between the Blues and public)."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour city council novotel pacific bay resort nsw blues rugby league state of origin steve mcgrath

NSW Blues to move on from Coffs Harbour

NSW Blues to move on from Coffs Harbour

AFTER three years of Coffs Harbour being the home to the Blues State of Origin camp, the NSW side will be moving on in 2017.

New owners for the 'Toormi'

CHEERS: New owners of Toormina Hotel Martin Short and Sean O'Hara.

Plans to make the recently refurbished Toormina Hotel even better.

Nambucca Heads shootings investigations continue

RENEWED EFFORT: Mid North Coast Strike Force Clavering detectives have renewed an appeal for information on two recent shootings at Nambucca Heads.

Detectives renew appeal for information on Nambucca Heads shootings

Breakfast of champions

EXCITED: Peter and Wendy Barrett, with Marty Phillips from the Coffs Hotel, look forward to a fun-filled morning.

Men of League race day breakfast at new location.

Local Partners

Dogs are the best listeners when it comes to reading

A unique Story Dogs in Schools reading program is taking off across NSW with specially selected dogs listening to children read in several of our local schools.

Charity 'mum' recognised with Premier's Award

AWARD WINNER: Sylvia Haigh (centre) with Andrew Fraser and Cheryl Nolan.

A local volunteer has received a Premier's certificate for her work.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

HE HAS travelled across the world, appeared in a film and on television, helped wrestle and tag crocodiles in the name of researchall before his 13th birthday.

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Solid Investment or Great Entry Point for First Home Buyers....

11/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $210,000

Priced to move, this property is perfectly positioned in a super convenient location right in the heart of Park Beach which is proving to be a very popular area to...

Nothing Else Comes Close...

15 Discovery Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 7 $725,000

The entry statement to this property is the first sign that here is something really special! With stone, timber and rendered walls to the front boundary, entry to...

Designed for an Active Beachside Lifestyle

115 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $725,000

Positioned perfectly behind Shelly's Beach, is the ultimate beachside family home in one of the most sought after beachside neighbourhoods. Just 4 years old, its...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $450,000 ...

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Life and Style - &#39;The Abode&#39;â¦ brand new designer 4 bed townhouseâ¦

12/122-126 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 1 Price Range...

If it's all about location then 'The Abode' is for you. Centrally located in the heart of the stunning Coffs Coast and exclusive to only eighteen fortunate...

City Central Address with Views to Impress

39 Aubrey Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Great locations never go out of fashion. This great 4 bedroom home is situated in the centre of town, yet its private, quiet, and boasts stunning elevated views...

Living At The Beach Has Never Been Easier....

8 Bluewater Place, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $530,000

If you crave a beach lifestyle, then make sure you inspect this property, located only a short 3-4 minutes walk (approximately 400m) to Sapphire Beach, where you...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $849,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

'I lost it all': Scott Juniper reveals battle to recover

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!