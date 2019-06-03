Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Blues have denied a sex video being shared on social media is of one of their players. Picture: Brett Costello
NSW Blues have denied a sex video being shared on social media is of one of their players. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Furious Blues slam sex tape sabotage

by Phil Rothfield
3rd Jun 2019 4:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN explicit sex video is being used to sabotage the NSW Blues camp on the eve of the State of Origin opener.

The video of a man, claimed to be a NSW Origin star, in a sexual act with a woman went viral just as the Blues landed in Brisbane on Monday..

"For starters it's not even one of our players," Blues assistant coach Greg Alexander said.

Asked if it was a deliberate sabotage, Alexander said: "The timing of it. Please. Of course it is.

"The day we arrive in Brisbane this happens. It's just a stitch up."

The Blues did not even bother questioning the player.

"This won't rattle us," Alexander said," It's disappointing but what can you do."

The Daily Telegraph has a copy of the video which is now the subject of an integrity unit investigation.

Viewers of the video have confirmed the man in the video looks nothing like the player it was alleged to be.

More Stories

blues nrl rugby league sex tape state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Help arrives for 'below standard' North Coast facilities

    premium_icon Help arrives for 'below standard' North Coast facilities

    News AFTER a recent self audit revealed the sorry state of North Coast Football facilities, the first step in bringing the region up to scratch has been taken.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 4:24 PM
    Former workers fear move will erase decades of knowledge

    premium_icon Former workers fear move will erase decades of knowledge

    News The service will transfer south on July 1.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 4:06 PM
    Highway detour allows for road repair

    premium_icon Highway detour allows for road repair

    News Road repairs on the Pacific Highway.

    New water regulator has a huge task ahead

    premium_icon New water regulator has a huge task ahead

    News An investigation found water management and compliance ineffectual.