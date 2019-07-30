NSW backs 2023 Women’s World Cup bid

Matildas players (L-R) Gemma Simon, Emily Gielnick, Laura Alleyway and Matilda's head coach Ante Milicic (right) pose for a photograph at Macquarie's Point in Sydney, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Emily Gielnick, Gemma Simon, and Laura Alleyway have all been named in the Matilda's squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING

THE biggest global sporting event for women has secured the backing of the NSW Government as Australia strengthens its bid for the 2023 Women’s Football World Cup.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said building world-class stadiums attracts the world’s biggest sports events and the Football World Cup is a highlight for women’s sport.

Hayley Raso of Australia.

“The world’s best women’s footballers could be kicking goals in our stadiums in 2023 and the scoreboard will show NSW winning for decades afterwards,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We committed to bidding for 10 World Cups in 10 years because these major events drive investment into our cities, delivering social, economic and cultural benefits to NSW, particularly regional areas.”

Emily Van Egmond of Australia heads the ball during the Cup of Nations football match between Australia and New Zealand at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

Minister for Sport John Sidoti said hosting the Women’s Football World Cup will highlight the value that the NSW Government places on women’s sport and increasing participation, particularly at the grassroots level.

“Hosting this tournament will be a massive coup for NSW giving grassroots sport a powerful injection to drive participation higher,” Mr Sidoti said.

“In every World Cup there are role models and heroes that young women aspire to emulate. In 2023 those superstars will inspire our next generation of Matildas.”

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said 24 nations and their fans could be on our shores to watch 52 matches over four weeks.

“This could be a great win for sporting fans, athletes and the NSW community, with 13,000 domestic and 3,800 international visitors set to boost the local economy by an estimated $21 million,” Mr Ayres said.