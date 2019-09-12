NSW and Queensland to collide in Coffs Harbour

SPORTS’ greatest rivalry will be played out at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in 2020 after the Coffs Harbour City Council won the hosting rights for the State of Origin Touch Football series.

The event will be staged in June with 600 players from NSW and Queensland expected to take part.

“Securing the 2020 State of Origin is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our amazing Stadium to thousands of people from across NSW and Queensland,” Mayor Denise Knight said.

“I know they’re going to be blown away with the fantastic new facilities and this occasion will reinforce the message that C.ex Coffs International Stadium — and the Coffs Harbour community — is the perfect venue for regional, national and international teams and visitors.”

Coffs Harbour has a long association with touch football, having hosted the 2015 World Touch Cup and the National Touch League competition since 2012.

“The New South Wales Touch Association is delighted to be partnering with Coffs Harbour City Council and C.ex Coffs International Stadium to bring the 2020 State of Origin Touch Football series to the area,” NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell said.

“This particular facility will take this event to the next level.”

Next year will be the 14th time the biannual series will have been contested, with NSW having held the Origin shield on 10 occasions. NSW haven’t been beaten in the event since 2002.

“It’s our goal to ensure when we come here to Coffs Harbour we do keep the shield,” Russell added.

“Games against New Zealand are extremely tough, but if you speak to players they often say the game between the two best states is one of the toughest games to play in the world.”

Council’s section leader for stadium and major events Daniel Heather said it should be one hell of a tournament.

“With the Building an EPIC Stadium for the future project now complete, it is great to attract and welcome a new event to C.ex Coffs International Stadium. I am confident that we are set to see an amazing competition of touch football in June next year.”