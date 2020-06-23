NRL teams: Knights star dropped for COVID breach

A MISUNDERSTANDING regarding the new biosecurity measures has forced Newcastle young gun Bradman Best out of their side to play North Queensland on Saturday afternoon.

Best has been stood down and ordered to stay away from his Newcastle teammates for one week after an inadvertent breach of the game's biosecurity protocols.

The 18-year-old had breakfast with his family on Sunday morning on the understanding he was allowed to do so after the NRL relaxed its protocols.

However, players need approval to visit family members, but are allowed to have family members visit their house. So if Best had his family at his house he would have been fine.

Realising his error on Monday, he reported the mistake to Newcastle's COVID cop.

He will need to self-isolate for one week as a precaution before rejoining the team in time to play Manly on July 5. Unlike Canterbury's Aiden Tolman, Best has not been exposed to the coronavirus so he does not need to spend two weeks away.

Best has been replaced in the team by Enari Tuala.

PANTHERS VS RABBITOHS

Thursday, June 25, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 7.50pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Matt Burton, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Billy Burns

Reserves: 18. Mitch Kenny, 19. Brent Naden, 20. Jack Hetherington, 21. Tyrone May

SuperCoach news: No changes for the Panthers with Penrith coach Ivan Cleary naming the same team that beat the Storm last weekend.

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Campbell Graham, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Alex Johnston, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Liam Knight, 15. Bayley Sironen, 16. Patrick Mago, 17. James Roberts

Reserves: 18. Mark Nicholls, 19. Hame Sele, 20. Troy Dargan, 21. Corey Allan

SuperCoach news: Just the one change for the Rabbitohs but it is a big one, James Roberts comes into the 17 for his first match since round two. Roberts will start from the bench in place of the injured Tom Amone, a selection which bodes well for KFC SuperCoach NRL cheapie Patrick Mago to see more minutes.

STORM VS WARRIORS

Friday, June 26, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6pm

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Justin Olam, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Christian Welch, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Tino Faasuamaleaui, 16. Tom Eisenhuth, 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Reserves: 18. Ryley Jacks, 19. Nicho Hynes, 20. Max King, 21. Paul Moirovski

SuperCoach news: Flying winger Josh Addo-Carr returns after missing last week for the birth of his child. Addo-Carr comes in for Marion Seve. Elsewhere just the one change with Brandon Smith dropping to the interchange bench for Christian Welch.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Patrick Herbert, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Karl Lawton, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Jack Murchie, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Channel Harris-Tevita, 15. Poasa Faamausili, 16. Agnatius Paasi, 17. Isaiah Papali'i

Reserves: 18. Gerard Beale, 20. Adam Pompey, 21. Josh Curran, 22. Laivaha Pulu

SuperCoach news: Plenty of movement for the Warriors under new interim coach Todd Payten Ken Maumalo is a welcome inclusion coming on to the wing in place of Gerard Beale. A change at hooker with Wayde Egan (suspended) out for Karl Lawton. Second row Eliesa Katoa (ankle) is replaced by Jack Murchie. Chanel Harris-Tavita and Isaiah Papali'i are the new faces on the interchange bench.

ROOSTERS VS DRAGONS

Friday, June 26, Bankwest Stadium, 7.55pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Brett Morris, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Isaac Liu, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Lindsay Collins

Reserves: 18. Sitili Tupouniua, 19. Mitchell Aubusson, 20. Ryan Hall, 21. Lachlan Lam

SuperCoach news: Great news for SuperCoaches with James Tedesco named to start against the Dragons with the only change to the team that beat the Eels last week being Sitili Tupouniua out replaced by Lindsay Collins. Ryan Hall is in the reserves though, and should Tedesco be a late withdrawal he would come on to the wing allowing Brett Morris to move to fullback.

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Adam Clune , 8. Blake Lawrie, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tyrell Fuimaono, 13. Trent Merrin

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Josh Kerr, 16. Jacob Host, 17. Jackson Ford

Reserves: 18. Korbin Sims, 19. Tristan Sailor, 20. Tim Lafai, 21. Billy Brittain

SuperCoach news: Changes for the Dragons with no James Graham (leaving club) or Jason Pereira (suspended). Graham is replaced at lock by Trent Merrin while Jason Saab will replace Pereira on the wing. Prop Josh Kerr has been relegated to the interchange bench and Blake Lawrie promoted to the starting side in his place.

COWBOYS VS KNIGHTS

Saturday, June 27, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 3pm

Cowboys: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Connelly Lemuelu, 6. Scott Drinkwater, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Josh McGuire, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Francis Molo, 11. Mitch Dunn, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Ben Hampton, 15. Gavin Cooper, 16. Peter Hola, 17. Reuben Cooter

Reserves: 18. Tom Opacic, 19. Shane Wright, 20. Jordan McLean, 21. Jake Granville

SuperCoach news: One change for the Cowboys with Reben Cotter replacing Corey Jensen on the interchange bench. Jordan McLean (calf) has been named in the reserves and is a chance to be a late inclusion.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki,, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange:14. Tex Hoy, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Herman Ese'ese, 17. Aiden Guerra

Reserves: 18. Brodie Jones, 19.Tautau Moga, 20. Phoenix Crossland, 21. Pasami Saulo

SuperCoach news: Just one change for the Knights, but it is a big one with boom youngster Bradman Best dropped for breaching COVID quarantine rules. Enari Tuala will come in at centre in place of Best.

BRONCOS VS TITANS

Saturday, June 27, Suncorp Stadium, 5.30pm

Broncos: 1. Tesi Niu,, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Herbie Farnworth, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Corey Oates, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Matt Lodge, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Alex Glenn (c), 12. Tevita Pangai Jr, 13. Joe Ofahengaue.

Interchange: 14. Jamayne Isaako, 15. Jamil Hopoate, 16. Rhys Kennedy, 17. Ben Te'o

Reserves: 18. Tom Dearden, 19. Ethan Bullemor, 20. Tyson Gamble, 21. Richie Kennar

SuperCoach news: The Broncos have made some big changes after yet another loss, with Tesi Niu starting at fullback with Jamayne Isaako on the bench, while Pat Carrigan and Tom Flegler are suspended. Joseph Ofahengaue will start at lock, Jamil Hopoate and Rhys Kennedy have been recalled onto the bench, while Cory Paix is out with a pec injury.

Titans: 1. Corey Thompson, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Dale Copley, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Ashley Taylor, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Sam Lisone, 11. Kevin Proctor (c), 12. Keegan Hipgrave, 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14. Tanah Boyd, 15. Tyrone Peachey, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Jarrod Wallace

Reserves: 18. Bryce Cartwright, 19. Erin Clark, 20. Beau Fermor, 21. Tyrone Roberts

SuperCoach news: Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook has again wielded the selection axe by dropping Bryce Cartwright and Erin Clark for Saturday's derby against the Titans. Cartwright and Clark have been omitted following the Gold Coast's disappointing loss to St George Illawarra last Saturday. The shake-up will see prop Jarrod Wallace return to the side after missing the past two games while Mitch Rein returns at hooker.

EELS VS RAIDERS

Saturday, June 27, Bankwest Stadium, 7.30pm

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Ray Stone, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 17. Brad Takairangi

Reserves: 18. David Gower, 19. Danuiel Alvaro, 20. George Jennings, 21. Jai Field

SuperCoach news: Just one change for the Eels with Brad Takairangi replacing Peni Tereopo on the bench. Nathan Brown has been named but will front the judiciary on Tuesday night and faces a two-week suspension.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. George Williams, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Sia Soliola, 11. Elliott Whitehead, 12. Joe Tapine, 13. Corey Horsburgh

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ryan Sutton, 17. Hudson Young

Reserves: 18. Bailey Simonsson, 19. Dunamis Lui, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Tom Starling

SuperCoach news: Canberra have named an unchanged 17 despite going down to an understrength Manly side in Round 6.

SEA EAGLES VS SHARKS

Sunday, June 28, Central Coast Stadium, 4.05pm

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Tevita Funa 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Lachlan Croker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Cade Cust 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Sean Keppie, 17. Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18. Morgan Boyle 19. Abbas Miski, 20. Haumole Olakau'atu, 21. Toafofoa Sipley

SuperCoach news: Manly have been hit hard by injuries with Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker facing lengthy layoffs. Brendan Elliot will move from centre to fullback to cover for Trbojevic. Elliott's move sees Tevita Funa shift from wing to centre and Funa's absence is covered by the return of Jorge Taufua. Lachlan Croker starts at five-eighth and Marty Taupau replaces Sean Keppie in the front row.

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan 2. Sione Katoa 3. Josh Dugan 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Bryson Goodwin 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Jack Williams

Interchange: 14. Toby Rudolf 15. Braden Hamlin-Uele 16. Siosifa Talaki 17. Royce Hunt

Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Connor Tracey 20. William Kennedy 21. Jackson Ferris

SuperCoach news: The Sharks have made just one change with Andrew Fifita set to start in place of Braden Hamlin-Uele.

BULLDOGS VS TIGERS

Sunday, 28th June, Bankwest Stadium, 6:30pm

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate, 2. Reimis Smith, 3. Kerrod Holland, 4Jake Averillo , 5. Jake Averillo Dallin Watene-Zelezniak , 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Brandon Wakeham, 8. Renouf To'omaga, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Jack Cogger, 15. Dean Britt, 16. Sauaso Sue, 17. Ofahiki Ogden

Reserves: 19. Sione Katoa, 20. Lachlan Lewis, 21. Aiden Tolman, 22. Nick Meaney

SuperCoach news: The Bulldogs have made several changes with Kerrod Holland recalled to replace the suspended Christian Crichton, while Jack Cogger joints the bench and Nick Meaney and Aiden Tolman named in the reserves.

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Joseph Leilua, 4. Moses Mbye, 5. Tommy Talau, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Josh Aloiai, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Oliver Clark, 11. Luke Garner, 12. Luciano Leilua, 13. Matthew Eishenhuth

Interchange: 14 Elijah Taylor, 15. Thomas Mikaele, 16. Sam McIntyre, 17. Michael Chee Kam

Reserves: 18. Benji Marshall, 19. Chris Lawrence, 20. Billy Walters, 21. Reece Hoffman

SuperCoach news: The Tigers will give rookie Tommy Talau a starting wing spot with Robert Jennings injured, while Oliver Clark replaces Zane Musgrove at prop and Matt Eisenhuth replaces Alex Twal at lock.

Originally published as NRL teams: Knights star dropped for COVID breach