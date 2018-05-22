NRL teams: Eels pull surprise switch
PARRAMATTA coach Brad Arthur has shaken up his side in a bid to save their season.
He has swapped fullback Clint Gutherson with five-eighth Corey Norman for Thursday's clash with Brisbane.
A season-ending knee injury to Beau Scott sees Manu Ma'u move to the backrow.
Check out all the team lists for Round 12 here:
BRISBANE BRONCOS v PARRAMATTA EELS
Thursday, 7.50pm at Suncorp Stadium
Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jordan Kahu, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Tevita Pangai jnr, 12 Jaydn Su'A, 13 Joe Ofahengaue
Interchange: 14 Sam Tagataese, 15 George Fai, 16 Kotoni Staggs, 17 Patrick Mago
Reserves: 18 Tom Opacic, 19 Troy Dargan, 20 Josh McGuire, 21 David Fifita
Broncos mail: Jordan Kahu makes his return from a broken jaw at centre in place of Tom Opacic.
Josh McGuire is a chance of playing after being included in the reserves.
Eels: 1 Corey Norman, 2 Bevan French, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 George Jennings, 6 Clint Gutherson (c), 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Cameron King, 10 Siosaia Vave, 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Peni Terepo
Interchange: 14 Will Smith, 15 Suaia Matagi, 16 David Gower, 17 Marata Niukore
Reserves: 18 Raymond Stone, 19 Jaeman Salmon, 20 Kane Evans, 21 Josh Hoffman
Eels mail: Beau Scott (ACL) is out for the season with Manu Ma'u returning to the backrow. Corey Norman has moved to fullback with Clint Gutherson into the halves.
RAIDERS V SEA EAGLES
Friday 25 May, GIO Stadium at 6pm
Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Dunamis Lui, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Josh Papalii, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Iosia Soliola
Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Luke Bateman, 16 Charlie Gubb, 17 Liam Knight
Reserves: 18 Emre Guler, 19 Michael Oldfield, 20 Sam Williams, 21 Craig Garvey
Raiders mail: Joseph Tapine has a two game ban to serve with Josh Papalii moving to the second row and Sia Soliola to lock.
Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Trent Hodkinson, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Lewis Brown, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Shaun Lane, 13 Jake Trbojevic
Interchange: 14 Matthew Wright, 15 Frank Winterstein, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Toafofoa Sipley
Reserves: 18 Thomas Wright, 19 Bradley Parker, 20 Jack Gosiewski, 21 Tevita Funa
Sea Eagles mail: Api Koroisau will miss this game after he was hit with a grade-one striking charge. The suspension opened the door for Lewis Brown to start in the No.9. Winger Jorge Taufua returns from a broken collarbone.
Dylan Walker will miss six weeks with a fractured eye socket but Trent Hodkinson will take his place in the line-up and start at five-eighth.
COWBOYS V STORM
Friday 25 May, 1300SMILES Stadium at 7.55pm
Cowboys: 1 Michael Morgan, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Ben Hampton, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Te Maire Martin, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo
Interchange: 14 Enari Tuala, 15 Shaun Fensom, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Francis Molo
Reserves: 18 Ethan Lowe, 19 Lachlan Coote, 20 Sam Hoare, 21 Javid Bowen
Cowboys mail: Matt Scott (knee) has been named in an unchanged side.
Storm: 1 Billy Slater (c), 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Young Tonumaipea, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ryley Jacks, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith, 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Joe Stimson, 13 Dale Finucane
Interchange: 14 Brandon Smith, 15 Tim Glasby, 16 Kenny Bromwich, 17 Sam Kasiano
Reserves: 18 Jahrome Hughes, 19 Christian Welch, 20 Patrick Kaufusi, 21 Justin Olam
Storm mail: Curtis Scott has been charged with striking last week and replaced by Young Tonumaipea.
Cameron Smith (suspension) returns which pushes Brandon Smith out of the starting side and Harry Grant out of the team.
Jesse Bromwich (knee) and Sam Kasiano (suspension) also return.
ROOSTERS V TITANS
Saturday 26 May, Central Coast Stadium at 3pm
Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Joseph Manu, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Mitchell Aubusson, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu
Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Kurt Baptiste, 17 Victor Radley
Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Sitili Tupouniua, 20 Eloni Vunakece, 21 Mitchell Cornish
Roosters mail: No changes.
Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Brenko Lee, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Keegan Hipgrave, 13 Jai Arrow
Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Jack Stockwell, 17 Bryce Cartwright
Reserves: 18 Moeaki Fotuaika, 19 Konrad Hurrell, 20 Kane Elgey, 21 Morgan Boyle
Titans mail: Kevin Proctor (groin) is a chance of playing this week.
WARRIORS V RABBITOHS
Saturday 26 May, Mt Smart Stadium at 5.30pm
Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Mason Lino, 16 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Simon Mannering, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair
Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Isaiah Papali'i
Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale, 20 Karl Lawton, 21 Albert Vete, 22 Anthony Gelling
Warriors mail: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns after sitting out last week due to the birth of his child.
Rabbitohs: 1 Greg Inglis (c), 2 Campbell Graham, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Hymel Hunt, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess
Interchange: 14 Cameron Murray, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola
Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, 19 Robert Jennings, 20 Braidon Burns, 21 Kyle Tuner
Rabbitohs mail: Sam Burgess (glute) has been named but Alex Johnston (hamstring) is out.
PANTHERS V DRAGONS
Saturday 26 May, Panthers Stadium at 7.35pm
Panthers: 1 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2 Christian Crichton, 3 Tyrone Peachey, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Tyrone Phillips, 6 James Maloney (c), 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Trent Merrin, 9 Sione Katoa, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Corey Harawira-Naera, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 James Fisher-Harris
Interchange: 14 Wayde Egan, 15 Jack Hetherington, 16 Viliame Kikau, 17 James Tamou
Reserves: 18 Jarome Luai, 19 Kaide Ellis, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Thomas Eisenhuth
Panthers mail: No changes.
Dragons: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin
Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Blake Lawrie
Reserves: 18 Reece Robson, 19 Zachary Lomax, 20 Luciano Leilua, 21 Hame Sele
Dragons mail: No changes.
KNIGHTS V SHARKS
Sunday 27 May, McDonald Jones Stadium at 2pm
Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Nathan Ross, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Daniel Saifiti, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra (c)
Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jamie Buhrer (c), 17 Josh King
Reserves: 18 Jacob Lillyman, 19 Luke Yates, 20 Cory Denniss, 21 Brent Naden
Knights mail: Jacob Saifiti (shoulder) is out which opens the door for Jamie Buhrer. Brock Lamb (fractured cheekbone) is out with Jack Cogger recalled to the side.
Sharks: 1 Josh Dugan, 2 Edrick Lee, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Paul Gallen (c)
Interchange: 14 Joseph Paulo, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Ava Seumanufagai, 17 Jayson Bukuya
Reserves: 18 Kurt Capewell, 19 Jack Williams, 20 Sosaiai Feki, 21 Braden Uele
Sharks mail: Luke Lewis (calf) and Wade Graham (hamstring) both return from injury.
TIGERS V BULLDOGS
Sunday 27 May, ANZ Stadium at 4.40pm
Wests Tigers: 1 Tuimoala Lolohea, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Mahe Fonua, 5 Corey Thompson, 6 Benji Marshall, 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Jacob Liddle, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence (c), 12 Michael Chee-Kam, 13 Elijah Taylor
Interchange: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Josh Reynolds, 16 Matthew Eisenhuth, 17 Sauaso Sue
Reserves: 18 Josh Aloiai, 19 Chris McQueen, 20 Tim Grant, 21 Kevin Naiqama
Tigers mail: Josh Reynolds is poised to return from his shoulder injury from the bench.
Tui Lolohea is at fullback and Mahe Fonua centre, with Corey Thompson moving to wing in place of Malakai Watene-Zelezniak.
Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 John Olive, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Matt Frawley, 7 Kieran Foran, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13 Rhyse Martin
Interchange: 14 Adam Elliott, 15 Clay Priest, 16 Renouf Toomaga, 17 Kerrod Holland
Reserves: 18 Greg Eastwood, 19 Reimis Smith, 20 Asipeli Fine, 21 Michael Lichaa
Bulldogs mail: Josh Morris (knee) is out with John Olive replacing him.
Raymond Faitala-Mariner (knee) returns.