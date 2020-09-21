NRL star to sue police after boozy bender

Curtis Scott is reportedly planning to sue NSW Police for damages after multiple charges against him were dropped.

NRL star Curtis Scott is reportedly planning to sue NSW Police for at least $100,000 in damages after multiple charges against him were dropped following his arrest on Australia Day this year.

The Canberra Raiders centre was picked up by police when he fell asleep under a tree at Moore Park in Sydney after a boozy bender.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Becroft dropped five charges, including two counts of assaulting police and one count of resisting arrest, two weeks ago after damning bodycam footage was played in court that showed Scott doing little more than "dreamily" raising his arms at an officer while passed out.

Scott, 22, pleaded guilty to two lesser charges but was cleared of the more serious allegations that he had assaulted two police officers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Scott's lawyer Sam Macedone is seeking damages in the realm of six-figures for his client via a civil case after the nine-month ordeal.

Despite being cleared of serious charges after magistrate Jennifer Giles ruled Scott's arrest "unlawful", and NSW Police being ordered to pay his legal fees, the NRL came down hard on the Raiders star.

The governing body slapped him with a $15,000 fine, but that can be wiped clean if he agrees to undergo an education program around binge drinking.

"In our view, Curtis should not have placed himself in a position where he was found in the state that he was in," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

"That sort of behaviour is not acceptable and impacts on the reputation of our game and our brand."

Scott will accept the sanction, but Macedone said the punishment was out of line.

Curtis Scott’s lawyer Sam Macedone is seeking damages in the realm of six-figures.

"They (the NRL) just wanted to make a statement," Macedone said. "If they fined every player that gets drunk $15,000 they're going to get rich in a hurry.

"It's ridiculous that someone who is actually showing the right way dealing with being drunk, just sitting under a tree and sleeping it off, receives a fine.

"But that's the NRL for you."

In extended footage played in court, Scott was shown being doused with capsicum spray and tasered after police found him sleeping on his back at the base of a fig tree.

The clearly confused footballer was heard telling police he was "getting dressed" before changing to a repeated line of "I've done nothing wrong" after he was handcuffed and ordered to get to his feet.

The police case collapsed after Magistrate Giles described the police argument that the officers were within their rights to handcuff an unconscious man as "a very long and frightening bow".

Magistrate Giles accepted Scott's guilty plea to other minor charges but did not record a conviction. She told Downing Centre Local Court no punishment she handed down could match the events of his arrest.

