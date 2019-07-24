Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NRL star hit with more charges

by AAP
24th Jul 2019 11:32 AM

NRL star Jack de Belin has been committed to stand trial on charges he sexually assaulted a teenager five times.

The 28-year-old St George Illawarra lock and another man now each face five charges of aggravated sexual assault in company after the alleged incident involving a 19-year-old woman at a Wollongong unit in December.

One of the charges against De Belin and Shell Cove man Callan Sinclair, 22, alleges the pair recklessly inflicted actual bodily harm.

De Belin pleaded not guilty to the charges in February. Sinclair has indicated he will also fight the charges.

De Belin, a former NSW State of Origin player, said nothing as magistrate Michael Stoddart on Wednesday committed him to the Wollongong District Court.

The matter is due back in court on August 20, just days after an expected Federal Court appeal hearing over the NRL's stand-down policy.

De Belin, the most prominent subject of the NRL's controversial no-fault stand- down policy, is appealing a ruling that the code can legally prevent players facing serious criminal charges from playing while their matters are before the courts.

The Federal Court in June heard de Belin's District Court rape trial may not take place until 2020.

More Stories

editors picks jack de belin nrl

Top Stories

    Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    premium_icon Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    Politics THE local MP raised the controversial issue during question time at parliament this week.

    Mythbusting the Cultural and Civic Space debate

    Mythbusting the Cultural and Civic Space debate

    News Architect states why the city needs $76.5 million development.

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Pets & Animals Guide Dogs Australia has released a Dog Happiness quiz

    Business back from the ashes

    premium_icon Business back from the ashes

    News A Coffs Harbour business destroyed by fire last year is now back in business.