NRL star called sex assault accuser a ‘young cow’: court

Jarryd Hayne called the woman who accused him of a horrific sexual assault insulting names after learning she’d complained, a court heard.

Jarryd Hayne ignored a woman's pleas to "stop" during an alleged sexual assault because he felt "entitled" to force himself upon her and thought of her as a "young cow" and an "idiot", a court has heard.

The trial of the two-time Dally M winner and NRL superstar is nearing a close with the jury expected to soon retire to consider its verdict.

Mr Hayne, 33, is accused of being "forceful" and "rough" and causing two lacerations and substantial bleeding during the brief sexual encounter with the woman at her Newcastle home in September 2018.

The former Parramatta fullback has denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, claiming she had consented to him performing oral and digital sex on her.

The woman and the crown prosecution have argued that while she had sent him sexually suggestive messages via social media, the first time that they met at her Fletcher home, which she shared with her mother, she was not consenting to sexual intercourse.

Jarryd Hayne arrives at the Downing Centre District Court with his partner Amelia Bonnici in Sydney as his sexual assault trial draws to a close. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

She said she refused to consent because he had a cab waiting in her front yard, just outside her bedroom window, which he had paid $550 to ferry him from a buck's party to Sydney where he was booked in to attend a midnight event.

During his closing address to the jury on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Brian Costello pointed to comments made by Mr Hayne during phone calls intercepted by police, which had been played to the court during the trial.

In them, after learning that the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - had made a complaint to the NRL integrity unit approximately six weeks after the incident, he described her as "just a f***ing idiot" and "young cow carrying on".

"When (the woman) found he had been so inconsiderate to leave his taxi waiting and then refused his sexual advances, he simply ignored her efforts to get him to stop," Mr Costello said.

"He ignored because he obviously felt entitled to just force himself upon her.

"He was Jarryd Hayne and she was just a 'young cow', an 'idiot' who messaged him off Instagram offering him sex.

"But when he came around to her house she tried to refuse him. When she did, he simply ignored it."

Jarryd Hayne has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman inside her Newcastle home on grand final night in 2018. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard.

During their initial exchanges in the weeks leading up to their meeting, the woman had told Mr Hayne: "I'm not gonna lie, I imagined what it would be like to be f***ing you when you started talking."

When Mr Hayne arrived, he had been drinking heavily for two days and consumed a pre-mixed alcohol drink in the cab ride to her house, leaving the empty bottle on top of her letterbox.

He attempted to "break the ice" by singing along to some of his "go-to" songs on Youtube including an Ed Sheeran cover of Oasis' Wonderwall.

The woman has told the court that when she heard the taxi driver outside beeping, she became upset, and told her mother she was not willing to have sex with him.

When he returned, it is alleged he attempted to kiss the woman before forcibly removing her jeans.

According to Mr Hayne, she got off the bed to take off her pants and was a willing participant in the sexual encounter.

"It is true that in this case (the alleged victim) was initially quite forward in raising a sexual interest in the accused over the social media exchange with him," Mr Costello said.

"However, in our society in this day, in this age … any woman who does express a sexual interest in someone is entitled to express that sexual interest without fear that it will be interpreted as some sort of justification to later sexually assault them."

The trial will conclude on Tuesday afternoon with defence barrister Richard Pontello SC's closing arguments, which will be followed by Judge Helen Syme's address to the jury.

Following that the seven men and five women of the jury will retire to consider their verdict.

