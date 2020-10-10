Aspiring NRL star Tristan Sailor has reportedly been arrested in relation to an alleged complaint made by a woman.

The young gun, who is the son of rugby league legend Wendell Sailor, has played five games for the Dragons since his first grade debut last year, but was cut by the club at the end of this season.

NSW Police said in a statement detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Wollongong as part of an ongoing investigation. A 22-year-old man was arrested and taken to Wollongong police station.

No charges have been laid.

Multiple media outlets reported the man in question to be Sailor, who lives with his parents in Wollongong.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the NRL Integrity Unit has been made aware of Sailor's arrest.

Tristan Sailor was told to find a new club.

Sailor has struggled for opportunities at the Red V and is not part of incoming coach Anthony Griffin's plans.

He played halfback in his maiden first grade appearance late in 2019 but couldn't win a regular place in the 17 under Paul McGregor or interim coach Dean Young.

Sailor's father Wendell was a Broncos legend before hopping codes and representing the Wallabies in rugby union. He later returned to league with the Dragons, where he finished his career.

Wendell was unhappy his son had been shunned by St George at the end of this season.

"He got two games off the bench and was expected to pull off the miracle play with limited game time," Wendell told Nine last month.

"Now they say he is not wanted - my wife and I are very disappointed that he never got the opportunity to show what he's got on the field.

"He's done everything right all year. He couldn't even come to my mum's funeral because he was in the bubble, but he accepted that and now they cut him."

Originally published as NRL star arrested after woman's complaint