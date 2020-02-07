NRL star accuses ex of wild double life

NRL star Josh Reynolds has become embroiled in a bizarre scandal with former partner Arabella Del Busso, which allegedly involves fake aliases, fictional cancer diagnoses and false pregnancies.

Reynolds was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an alleged domestic violence incident in December.

NSW Police confirmed Del Busso attended St George Police Station to report an alleged assault, and Reynolds was consequently arrested and charged.

Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to the charges, forming his defence around the testimonies of six men who were allegedly deceived by Del Busso.

#EXCLUSIVE: Nine News can reveal Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has been caught up in a bizarre situation with his former partner, involving multiple aliases, fake pregnancies and the fictional diagnosis of cancer. @breenie9 #9News pic.twitter.com/MWaW6rToiP — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) February 6, 2020

According to Reynolds' legal team, Del Busso - whose real name is Donna Preusker - has a history of deception and false aliases, used to exploit several former partners.

Reynolds reportedly intends to rely upon Preusker's former boyfriends - along with several medical documents - in defending the assault charges, each of whom allegedly paid thousands of dollars to Preusker for a variety of reasons, one being false cancer treatment.

As revealed by Channel 9 News, Preusker has used fake personas in past relationships, allegedly tricking past lovers for money.

Josh Reynolds arriving at Sutherland Local Court in Sydney

"I know her as Bella Donna Di Donato … She told me she had cervical cancer. I gave her about two-and-a-half to three thousand dollars for her treatment," said one former boyfriend, who did not disclose his identity.

"She can't get away with doing this to people. She's been doing it for years."

Michael Hayes, another former partner of Preusker's, was awarded nearly $8000 in a Queensland tribunal after he sued for the return of money she claimed was needed for a relative's funeral.

Arabella del Busso and Josh Reynolds. Picture: Nine

According to Channel 9 News, Preusker had falsely told Reynolds she was pregnant on three several instances, also informing the Tigers star she had gone through two miscarriages. However, Preusker's medical records allegedly prove she was never pregnant on any of those three occasions.

Reynolds also claims Preusker told him her mother died and she needed money for a funeral.

Preusker's mother, Isobel, spoke the Channel 9 News about her daughter's repeated deception.

"What's been happening is devastating for a lot of people and enough's enough. She needs to be stopped," Isobel Preusker said.

Footage emerged in January of Reynolds in an argument with a woman, presumably Preusker. The video quickly circulated online and showed an agitated Reynolds calling the woman a "dog".

Josh Reynolds hurls verbal abuse towards the woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

"Can you get out? Out of my house, I want you out now. I want you out now or I'm going to f***ing flip it. I swear to god, I'm going to flip it," Reynolds said.

Reynolds will appear in court on Thursday to apply for an expedited hearing.