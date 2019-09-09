NRL rejects Singleton’s $250k Manly finals bid

The NRL has rejected a $250,000 offer from colourful businessman John Singleton to move Manly's elimination final against Cronulla to Central Coast Stadium in Gosford.

Singleton rang Manly coach Des Hasler with the offer on Monday morning which he claims was passed on to NRL officials but quickly rejected.

The match is scheduled for Lottoland but may have to be switched to Bankwest Stadium because of an asbestos scare at the old Brookvale Oval.

John Singleton is furious the NRL rejected his $250,000 bid to host a final between Manly and Cronulla on the Central Coasts. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Des and everyone at Manly loved the idea," Singleton said, "They were all for it.

"I asked Des could I quote him and he said 'f…ing oath'. They really wanted this."

Singleton had Central Coast businesses on board to turn Gosford into a sea of maroon and white.

His staff spent all morning rallying support from key stakeholders across the region.

"Central Coast tourism, Central Coast Leagues were geared up for it, pubs, restaurants, everyone," Singleton said.

Wade Graham and Daly Cherry-Evans at the NRL Finals series launch. Picture: AAP

"It could have been a massive celebration - free food or a drink to anyone wearing Manly clothes.

"We were going to change the name of Brisbane Waters to Hasler Waters just for a day

"There was going to be a street named after (Paul) Gallen.

"Plus, Manly have had great success at this ground."

The $250,000 offer would have gone towards the extra broadcast production costs.

Singleton is furious that the NRL administration keeps turning its back on Gosford.

"Do they want to just move the whole game to the western suburbs?" he said.

Manly won their previous encounter against Cronulla earlier this year. Picture: AAP

"So the NRL come back and say it's more convenient to play at Parramatta.

"Really? Gee whiz. They've got a massive junior league up here. The second biggest in the state. What an opportunity they've missed."

The NRL says no official approach was made to move the game, according to a spokesman.

"If Lottoland isn't available, Manly fans shouldn't be asked to travel 90 minutes and Sharks fans almost two hours to watch a final when a superior stadium is much closer," an NRL spokesman said.