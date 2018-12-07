NRL star charged with assaulting woman

Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

Manly centre Dylan Walker has reportedly been charged with domestic violence offences after allegedly assaulting a woman at a home on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was treated by paramedics after being assaulted and suffering "minor cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet" at a home in Dee Why on Thursday afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph has named the alleged offender as Walker. The 24-year-old was arrested, taken to Manly Police Station and charged with common assault (DV) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).

Walker is engaged to Alexandra Ivkovic, a former Miss Universe Australia finalist. She gave birth to the couple's son in July.

The Sea Eagles player, who signed a four-year contract with the club in late 2015, was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Manly Local Court on December 11.