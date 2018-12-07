Menu
Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts
Crime

NRL star charged with assaulting woman

7th Dec 2018 5:48 AM
Manly centre Dylan Walker has reportedly been charged with domestic violence offences after allegedly assaulting a woman at a home on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was treated by paramedics after being assaulted and suffering "minor cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet" at a home in Dee Why on Thursday afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph has named the alleged offender as Walker. The 24-year-old was arrested, taken to Manly Police Station and charged with common assault (DV) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).

Walker is engaged to Alexandra Ivkovic, a former Miss Universe Australia finalist. She gave birth to the couple's son in July.

The Sea Eagles player, who signed a four-year contract with the club in late 2015, was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Manly Local Court on December 11.

Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts
