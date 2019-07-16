NRL makes historic call on female referee

Belinda Sharpe will be the first female to officiate an NRL game. Picture: Toby Zerna

The NRL has turned to a female match official to fix its refereeing crisis.

Belinda Sharpe will create history in Thursday night's crucial clash between Brisbane and Canterbury at Suncorp Stadium when she becomes the first female referee to control an NRL game.

Her appointment comes just a week after the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley revealed his concerns about the lack of depth in the officiating ranks.

Sharpe, 31, is a former newspaper sub-editor on the Courier Mail newspaper who has been a rising star in the refereeing ranks as a part-time touch judge for several years.

She was appointed to the full-time squad 10 weeks ago, having spent the off-season working on her fitness levels.

"This is a historic moment for the game and I'm so happy for Belinda," Annesley told The Daily Telegraph.

"She has worked extremely hard, served her apprenticeship, and earned her elevation on merit. She will be judged on her performances just like any other referee.

"Both Belinda and Kasey Badger are pioneers who have forged a pathway for the many talented women who will follow in their footsteps."

Sharpe was informed of her promotion to work as pocket referee alongside Ben Cummins at Suncorp Stadium in a match shown in prime time on Fox Sports and Channel 9.

"I'm thrilled - this is every referee's dream to work in the middle in NRL," Sharpe said.

"I became a full-time ref in May and it's been a bit of a whirlwind. I'm really excited."

Sharpe, who officiated the Broncos' pre-season trial against Wynnum back in February, says the burden and spotlight won't be a problem.

There's pressure being a match official in any capacity," she said.

"My experience on the touch line will help with that. I understand the level of responsibility.

"I'm working with Ben Cummins. He's the most-capped referee currently in the game and I've learnt a lot from him already.

"It's no different to the players. We're all under pressure. That's the job.

"You just try to do the best job you possibly can. That's the approach I'll be taking into the game."