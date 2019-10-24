NRL legend’s blunt advice for Holmes

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns has advised the game's stars not to go chasing careers in rival sports for fear of potentially losing millions of dollars in income.

Johns' comments came specifically in relation to Valentine Holmes, who abandoned a lucrative NRL deal with Cronulla to try his luck in America's NFL playing gridiron.

Holmes has made it onto the New York Jets' practice squad but didn't make the 53-player cut so can't play in the NFL this season, and won't earn the big bucks he was hoping for.

Two-time Dally M Medallist Jarryd Hayne was the first high-profile rugby league player to venture to America in the hope of becoming an NFL player.

Hayne's NFL career was short-lived and he soon abandoned it, playing a brief stint in rugby sevens before returning to the NRL.

Johns can't understand why some of the game's top players want to risk losing potentially millions of dollars by jumping ship to another sport.

"One of the best we've seen in ages, Jarryd Hayne, went over and wasn't successful," Johns told his Freddy And The Eighth podcast.

"Val Holmes, an amazing athlete, a freakish athlete, didn't make it.

"Play (rugby) league.

"They go over there for 18 months and waste 18 months and not make it. (You) cost yourself a lot of money."

Holmes is only 24 years old and has potentially a decade of professional sport ahead of him.

He may yet return to the NRL before the 2020 season, and will almost certainly sign with North Queensland if he does.

Waiting for him back home in Townsville is a contract worth about $1 million - hundreds of thousands more than what he's earning in the states.

Johns was asked whether the addition of Holmes can help return the Cowboys to the top of the competition, after two disappointing seasons.

"No, I don't think they can (be that much improved)," he said.

"He will come back and play fullback ... they've got Michael Morgan, they've got Jake Clifford, and they've got (Scott) Drinkwater, so who plays in the halves?

"I'd say they will go Morgan at halfback and Drinkwater at five-eighth, so young Clifford might have to play second fiddle."