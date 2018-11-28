Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Slater and his wife Nicole met at equestrian events when they were younger. Picture: David Caird
Slater and his wife Nicole met at equestrian events when they were younger. Picture: David Caird
Sport

Billy Slater to make his polo debut

by Matthew Benns
28th Nov 2018 6:10 AM

He's only just chukka-d it in, but newly retired Melbourne Storm and Queensland State of Origin captain Billy Slater is already flying polo on to new fields of dreams.

The NRL legend has signed up to play polo at the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast in January.

Billy Slater will make his polo debut next year. Picture: David Caird
Billy Slater will make his polo debut next year. Picture: David Caird

 

"This might be a surprise to people who are used to seeing me in my football jersey but this is not a foreign environment to me," Slater said.

"I have had two passions in life: NRL and horses. I have loved horses since I went trail riding with my grandfather as a kid."

Before he took up football full-time Slater worked at the racecourse in Innisfail in Queensland and spent time riding trackwork for trainer Gai Waterhouse.

He and wife Nicole - who is also playing - met riding at gymkhanas as teenagers.

Now Slater has hung up his boots they have thrown their energy into their Slater Thoroughbreds breeding operation.

 

The NRL legend is focused on his Slater Thoroughbreds breeding operation. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images
The NRL legend is focused on his Slater Thoroughbreds breeding operation. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

 

Their first yearling will be auctioned at Magic Millions.

"He is the first colt we have got to this stage and it will be pretty nerve-racking," Slater said.

The Magic Millions Carnival launches on the Gold Coast today.

It begins with the polo on Sunday January 6 and culminates with the $10 million Race Day on January 12.

billy slater magic millions nrl polo

Top Stories

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    News What are the big projects worthy of government funding to cement Coffs Harbour's standing as a growing regional capital? Have your say.

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime Police share audio from a dangerous call Australians have received.

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    News Planning a calendar of events for the year ahead.

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Crime An increasing number are being detected in northern NSW.

    Local Partners