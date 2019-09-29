NRL legend denies Erin Molan rumors

Erin Molan and Andrew Johns reportedly had falling out.

Channel 9 is reportedly dealing with a major falling out in the commentary box between two of its biggest stars.

Star presenter Erin Molan and NRL immortal Andrew Johns have reportedly fallen out with Johns disappearing from his usual spot on the Friday night coverage.

Molan took over hosting duties on Friday night's this season after the NRL Footy Show was axed last October.

The revamped commentary panel for 2019 included Newcastle Knights legend Johns who had been an integral part as an analyst and commentator, but his seat was taken by Melbourne Storm great Billy Slater midway through the season with no formal announcement from the network.

Now a report from The Daily Telegraph 's Phil Rothfield alleges the disappearance of Johns is due to a personality clash with Molan.

Johns has denied the report as nothing but "rumours and innuendo" with network sports boss Tom Malone also denying any rift between the two stars in a statement to the Daily Telegraph.

Erin Molan after being announced as the Footy Show host.

This isn't the first time Johns has removed himself from a panel hosted by Molan, with the league superstar departing The Footy Show when was Molan was elevated as sole host.

Molan found herself at the centre of a major falling out two years ago when Channel 9 announced the shock axing of long-time NRL Footy Show host Paul "Fatty" Vautin.

Fans blew up when the decision was announced with the move made in the hope of resurrecting the sinking ship.

The ratings slump was blamed on the start of Thursday night football, which saw the program pushed to a much later timeslot, but executives wanted a risky and dramatic overhaul.

The first show back for 2018 was a disaster, with viewers describing a series of sloppy production errors and a haphazard flow as "appalling" and an "absolute trainwreck".

Despite the show being axed with many pointing the finger at Molan, the Nine network elevated her to the Friday night coverage in hosting duties.

As the NRL Grand Final week gets under way, the timing of the latest controversy is less than ideal for the Nine Network.