NRL Late Mail: Foran firms, Taumalolo likely

INJURED duo Kieran Foran and Dylan Napa participated in Wednesday's field session after being named in the extended squad for Saturday's grudge match against the Sea Eagles and former coach Des Hasler.

Foran is ahead of schedule to return from surgery after suffering an ankle injury against the Tigers in round three.

It was initially feared he could miss 10-12 weeks. He completed the running portion of the session with ease and was even spotted calling the shots during a non-contact opposed session.

Napa, went down in round four with a similar injury to Foran's and was expected to miss 5-6 weeks.

Napa completed the session but appeared ginger on his ankle at different stages.

- Fatima Kdouh

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

Thursday, ANZ Stadium, 7:50pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allen 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Jacob Gagan 19. Connor Tracey 20. Dean Britt 21. Mawene Hiroti

Late Mail: TBC

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. James Roberts 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior. Interchange: 14. Kotoni Staggs 15. David Fifita 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Joe Ofahengaue. Reserves: 18. Patrick Carrigan 19. Gehamat Shibasaki 20. Jaydn Su'A 21. Sean O'Sullivan

Late Mail: TBC

Jason Taumalolo is firming to return for the Cowboys. Picture: Evan Morgan

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Friday, 1300 SMILES Stadium, 6:00pm

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Justin O'Neill, 3. Tom Opacic, 4. Enari Tuala, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Josh McGuire, 13. John Asiata. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Coen hess, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Mitchell Dunn, 20. Jason Taumalolo, 21. Gideon Gela-Mosby

Players cut: TBC

Late Mail: Jason Taumalolo is firming to play after training strongly on Tuesday. It is understood Taumalolo only narrowly missed the game against the Bulldogs last week on his return from a Grade 3 medial ligament injury.

The Tongan international has trained with the main squad for most of his rehabilitation process, and while he was sporting a knee brace at training on Tuesday, Green said he was not overly hampered.

"He has got the knee strapped obviously, but I wouldn't say he is hampered, he got through the session all right," Green said. "He needs to get through a full week of training, for him he needs to be confident in the knee, not only making tackles but getting tackled more importantly.

"We're not going to take any silly risks with a guy like Jase. We have been playing without him so far so I am not going to risk bringing him back a week earlier and risk him being out for the rest of the year."

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Tyrone Robert, 7. Ashley Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. AJ Brimson, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Keegan Hipgrave, 17. Max King. Reserves: 18. Jai Whitbread, 19. Jack Stockwell, 20. Will Matthews, 21, Jesse Arthurs

Players cut: TBC

Late Mail: TBC

Nelson Asofa-Solomona returns to the starting side. Picture: Getty

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Friday, Southern Cross Stadium, 7:50pm

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Sione Katoa 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (C). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Ronaldo Mulitalo 20. Aaron Gray 21. Josh Dugan

Late Mail: TBC

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Billy Walters 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Joe Stimson 21. Curtis Scott

Late Mail: TBC

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Saturday, McDonald Park, Wagga Wagga, 3:00pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Hudson Young 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Michael Oldfield 20. Emre Guler 21. Jack Murchie

Players cut: TBC

Late Mail: Jordan Rapana (ribs) wasn't named on Tuesday and the club has since confirmed he will miss 2-3 weeks.

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 4. Waqa Blake 5. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Wayde Egan 10. Tim Grant 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo 13. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Liam Martin 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai 19. Kaide Ellis 20. Dylan Edwards 21. Tyrell Fuimaono

Late Mail: TBC

Kane Elgey gets another chance for Manly. Photo: Manly Sea Eagles.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Saturday, Lottoland, 5:30pm

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Abbas Miski, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Lachlan Croker, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley. Reserves: 18. Morgan Boyle, 19. Zach Dockar-Clay, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 21 Taniela Paseka

Late Mail: TBC

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Ofahiki Ogden 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin. Interchange: 14. Fa'amanu Brown 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Adam Elliot 17. Michael Lichaa. Reserves: 19. Kieran Foran 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Renouf Toomaga 22. Dylan Napa

Late Mail: Kieran Foran (ankle) is firming to play after training strongly on Wednesday. Dylan Napa (ankle) is also a chance but less likely.

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Saturday, SCG, 7:30pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Sitili Tupouniua, 17. Mitchell Aubusson. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins, 19. Poasa Faamausili, 20. Lachlan Lam, 21. Sam Verrills

Late Mail: TBC

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris McQueen 13. Josh Aloiai. Interchange: 14. Elijah Taylor 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Eisenhuth 17. Luke Garner. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Jacob Liddle 20. David Nofoaluma 21. Russell Packer

Late Mail: TBC

Patrick Herbert retains his place in the Warriors backline. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Sunday, Mt Smart Stadium, 2:00pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Issac Luke 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14 Nathaniel Roache 15 Adam Blair 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Gerard Beale. Reserves: 18 Hayze Perham 20 Solomone Kata 21 Ligi Sato 22 Chris Satae

Late Mail: Patrick Herbert has been retained at centre following his impressive debut.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Connor Watson 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10.Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Sione Mata'utia 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. James Gavet 17. Josh King. Reserves: 18. Mason Lino 19. Kurt Mann 20. Jamie Buhrer 21. Pasami Saulo

Late Mail: TBC

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, May 5th, Bankwest Stadium, 4:00pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Manu Ma'u. Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Kane Evans 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

Late Mail: TBC

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Zac Lomax 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Euan Aitken 16. Jacob Host 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jai Field 20. Lachlan Timm 21. Jonas Pearson

Late Mail: TBC