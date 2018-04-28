Paging Mr Hastings: Manly’s desperate plea after Croker ACL

Lachlan Croker heads for the sheds after suffering a knee injury against the Knights on Friday night.

JACKSON Hastings' exile from Manly's NRL squad could be short-lived, with the Sea Eagles suffering another big injury blow in Friday's clash with Newcastle.

Five-eighth Lachlan Croker lasted just 30 minutes in the game at Lottoland, succumbing to a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury while running the ball.

Having already suffered two ACL injuries in the past, the 21-year-old faces a nervous wait ahead of scans.

"We think he's done his ACL, so season," coach Trent Barrett said post-game.

"The poor kid is shattered. He's had a few of them already.

"I thought he was probably playing his best game for the club early on. He looked really good, he was running the ball, and it looked like we were well on our way to getting a win."

With salary cap pressures limiting the club's ability to sign players, coach Trent Barrett has few options replacing Croker should he be ruled out long-term.

Hastings, who is running around in the Intrust Super Premiership following his well-publicised fight with skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, is one possibility, as is young gun Tom Wright, who is also playing for Blacktown.

Manly's horror night also included winger Matthew Wright getting concussed and Jack Gosiewski breaking his hand.

A positional switch could also be on the cards with hooker Api Koroisau an option in the halves.

At the start of the week, the Sea Eagles had only 21 players available with Curtis Sironen, Kelepi Tanginoa (both ACL), Brad Parker (meniscal tear, round 12-14) and Jorge Taufua (broken collarbone, round 12) on the sidelines.