Queensland MP builds pool for giant pet pig

HOLIDAY season means politicians are away spending time with their families, and in the case of Burdekin MP Dale Last, building a concrete bath for his giant pet pig.

Honey came into the Last family after a Friday pizza night at Melville Farms two years ago.

Mr Last said the big porker started off as a piglet no larger than the size of his wife's hand.

Burdekin MP Dale Last hard at work digging up Honey's new pool

"Honey just waddles around here and has a life of bloody luxury," he said.

"She's also really intelligent, she sits and tries to bark like a dog.

"The kids will tickle her belly and she'll just roll over."

Mr Last estimates the pig now weighs 300kg, after he was told they wouldn't grow to be too large.

Burdekin MP Dale Last and his pig Honey.

Honey enjoying the sprinkler on a hot day.

It's gotten so big that he had to dig up part of the yard and concrete a new bath for it to cool down in.

Honey had been "slumming it out under the hose" prior to the piggy pool.

It is understood Honey will remain a beloved pet, with no plans to turn it into smoked ham.